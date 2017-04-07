Sharon Kleyne, founder of Bio-Logic Aqua® Research Water Life Science® and host of the nationally syndicated radio program, The Sharon Kleyne Hour Power of Water, Global Climate Change and Your Health on VoiceAmerica, shared recent discoveries and findings from her research center suggesting that though people worldwide are conscious of saving water, they often ignore their own body water. “This is not good,” Kleyne insists. “A healthy understanding of water begins with a thorough understanding of water’s role in the functioning of one’s own body.”

Sharon Kleyne also agrees with a recent study that researchers must learn more about natural tears to better understand how to treat eyes that do not tear (eyes that suffer from dry eye). Such is the conclusion of a recent study conducted at the University of Western Sydney. Associate Professor M. Millar, director of the study, believes that researchers need to approach dry eyes “in a new, more constructive manner”. Kleyne, who has conducted groundbreaking research on dehydration of the body’s water vapor due to excessive evaporation for more than two decades, sees the need for more research because dry eye disease is on the rise around the world. “Everyone suffers dry eyes on occasion,” says Kleyne, “but billions of people are chronically afflicted with dry eye symptoms that can result in blindness.

“Natural tears,” Kleyne continues, “are essential to our wellness, to our health. Natural tears protect our eyes by lubricating them. They protect the cornea as well as the surrounding tissues.” Kleyne wants people to understand that tears are not just about crying. Yes, tears can appear to be plentiful when we feel sad or some other overpowering emotion, but natural tears moisten our eyes and keep them lubricated. Natural tears make it possible for our eyes to focus without obstructions. Simply put, natural tears help us to see clearly. “If we didn’t have natural tears,” says Kleyne, “we’d be looking at the world through a haze.”

According to professor Millar, whose study extended 14 years, we now know more about tears than ever before, but there is still more to discover. We do know now that the key to understanding dry eyes is to know how air interacts with the liquid tear in the eye and makes tears evaporate. Earlier, we believed that tears contained proteins that were found only in the teardrop. But new research discovered that proteins also exist at the surface and around the tear. These outer proteins, not those within the tear, determine how quickly tears will evaporate and cause dry eyes.

Sharon Kleyne believes that research like Millar’s study can lead to a cure for dry eye disease. Until now, researchers have focused mostly on studying and comprehending the internal workings of the tear. Now, researchers are focusing on the outer surface. In time, Kleyne believes, researchers will come up with new tools for slowing down the rate at which tears evaporate into the air. Millar and other researchers working at the University of Western Sydney, believe that the key to solving dry eyes will be to develop an almost natural teardrop that will evaporate slowly so that dry eyes become less and less of an issue.

Sharon Kleyne shares that dry eye disease symptoms include blurred vision, redness, burning, itching, stinging, a gritty sensation and watery eyes. These symptoms are triggered by a number of causes including pollution, allergies, post-menopausal changes, windy conditions, computer use, reading, television viewing and artificial environments (air conditioning, central heating). Kleyne described how she has also developed the only product on the world market that comes close to the ‘cure’ that Professor Millar envisions.

Nature’s Tears® EyeMist®, Kleyne points out, is applied with a personal hand-held humidifying device emitting a pure, pH balanced, 100% Trade Secret tissue culture grade water in a patented micron-size mist. It supplements the eye’s tear film, which is 99 percent water. Kleyne also refers to the fact that it is endorsed by more than 22,000 ophthalmologists and optometrists nationwide. The product was successfully test-marketed in more than 70,000 outlets. “With Natures Tears® EyeMist®,” Kleyne says, “tired and irritated eyes are supplemented with pure water, and that’s what eyes challenged by dry eye symptoms need. Eye drops may provide some temporary chemical relief,” Kleyne continues, “but they can become addictive and even make the dry eye condition worse.” Why? Because eye drops only trap water on the eye’s tear lens; they do not supplement the tear lens or the moisture (the tears) around it. Nature’s Tears® EyeMist® does supplement both.

“Dry eye disease is a billion dollar business,” Kleyne says, “and we must educate people about the short-and-long-term dangers of dry eye conditions. We must also move forward with new research and new technology so that we can stamp out this terrible disease once and for all.”