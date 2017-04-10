PR News will crown the Top Small, Midsize and Large PR Firms of the Year.

PR News’ Platinum Awards is open for entry through May 5, 2017. This annual awards program salutes the year’s exceptional communications initiatives and programs in the highly competitive and dynamic PR and communications arena. In addition to awarding professionals and teams for their campaigns across crisis management, media relations, social media campaigns, cause-related marketing, measurement and more, PR News will crown the Top Small, Midsize and Large PR Firms of the Year.

To view all the program categories, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/platinumawards

The Platinum PR Awards are open to all individuals and teams worldwide at for-profit and non-profit organizations including: corporations, PR firms, public affairs and IR agencies, publicity firms, associations, government, NGO teams, and sole practitioners. Vendors are also eligible to compete on behalf of clients. PR News’ Platinum PR Awards is a great opportunity to get recognized for your hard work and to shine the spotlight on the people driving your organization’s success.

For more information on the Platinum PR Awards, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/platinumawards

For questions regarding the Platinum PR Awards, contact Awards Coordinator at mfrench(at)accessintel(dot)com. For sponsorship and exhibit information, contact Manager of Business Development, Joanthan Politte at jpolitte(at)accessintel(dot)com.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies and nonprofits. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.