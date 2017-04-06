Time Out Names NYIP Top Photography School

The instructors, who are professional photographers, offer feedback on projects and guidance on building portfolios.

Time Out New York just named the New York Institute of Photography the best online photography course to take, “whether you’re serious about building a solid portfolio for art shows or just want to improve your Instagrams.”

Included among a list of the top 8 places to learn photography in all of New York City, NYIP is the only online program listed and the only one available to students regardless of location. Described by Time Out experts as “open to students around the world whether they want to go pro or just further their skill set,” NYIP is listed among the likes of International Center of Photography and The School of Visual Arts, but at a fraction of the cost.

Currently the world’s largest online photography school, the New York Institute of Photography seeks to provide the highest level of distance education training in the art, technique and business of photography using multi-media training materials developed by their staff. “(NYIP) sessions are designed to run at the pupil’s pace,” Time Out explains. “Signups and start-times can occur at any time. The instructors, who are professional photographers, offer feedback on projects and guidance on building portfolios.”

Operating in 108 cities across 39 countries, Time Out is a leading global business that inspires people to make the most out of whatever city they’re in. Currently serving more than 156 million fans, leaders at Time Out have been discovering the brilliant and searching out the secret and extraordinary gems of every city since 1968. If you want to know about attractions, art, culture, food, hobbies or nightlife, Time Out is your social companion for making the best local picks.

“We are honored to be named one of the best online photography schools,” says Jacob Boller, NYIP’s Director. “It is a tribute to the work our tremendous faculty put into creating the very best photography courses and servicing our growing student body.”

You can review the list here.

About NYIP

The New York Institute of Photography now offers nine great online photography courses. Founded in 1910, NYIP is the largest online photography school in the world, having successfully trained thousands of photographers over more than 100 years. Located in the heart of the art capital of the world, New York City, NYIP brings high quality photography education straight to its students’ doors. NYIP is owned and operated by Distance Education Co., LLC, which also operates the New York Institute of Art and Design, the premier online school for creative professionals.