Buyatab to Participate at Flourish Conference

Buyatab Online Inc., a leading international provider of online digital gift card solutions (“eGift Cards”), is pleased to announce that Matias Marquez, Buyatab’s founder and COO, and Maddie Holeksa, Sr. Program Manager, will participate in a panel discussion at the new Flourish Conference, presented by K+H Connection, taking place on April 10-12 in Omaha, Nebraska.

In this session, Mr. Marquez will moderate a panel with industry leaders from ARM Marketing, GFTD and Buyatab, to discuss the promotional use of branded currency and how gift cards are being used as an incentive throughout various channels.

Who:

Matias Marquez, founder & COO, Buyatab Online Inc. (Moderator)

Mitch Brody, CEO, GFTD

Rob Grumbach, CEO & Co-founder, ARM Marketing

Maddie Holeksa, Sr. Program Manager, Buyatab Online Inc.

What:

“Promotional Use of Branded Currency”

Where:

The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Omaha Downtown

Grand Ballroom East - 2nd Floor

Flourish aims to connect industry experts to create conversations around the growth of branded currency. This conference will feature specialist in the fields of retail, fraud, security, processing, point-of-sale, loyalty, rewards and eCommerce, aimed to educate attendees on how branded currency programs can benefit their own strategic initiatives and programs. To learn more visit https://www.flourishomaha.com/.

About Buyatab

Buyatab is a leading provider of advanced online gift card infrastructure solutions for medium- and large-sized businesses. Buyatab provides a seamless solution for gift cards to be purchased from a merchant’s online properties (website, mobile site, Facebook page, etc.) and delivered to recipients via email or text message, leveraging the rapid growth in mobile device and social media use, and with full compatibility to mobile wallets such as Apple Wallet. With clients in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia, Buyatab provides eGift Card services to merchants in a wide variety of sectors, including retail, hospitality, restaurant, shopping, hotel and others.

http://www.buyatab.com