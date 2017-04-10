Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of automated test equipment, is pleased to announce that it will offer toolkits with their automated test systems for LabVIEW and TestStand users. Chroma will leverage its expertise in power conversion automated testing with NI’s LabVIEW and TestStand graphical development environments and data acquisition to support customers in developing automated test solutions in a wide range of power applications. Chroma’s initial offerings will include Toolkits for electric vehicle chargers (EVSE), photovoltaic (PV) inverters and LED drivers with plans to expand offerings in the near future.

Designed for both end-users and system integrators, Chroma’s Toolkit consists of prewritten application-specific tests that are scalable to an array of hardware configurations. End-users who prefer to work in LabVIEW, TestStand, and CVI are provided a single point of support for both software and hardware. System integrators will save time and resources by eliminating the design and development of a new power conversion test routines, rack and stacking equipment, developing documentations, wiring diagrams, BOM’s, etc. with the ease of integration into the users own test executive.

Chroma has shipped over 10,000 automated test systems worldwide to customers for R&D, design verification (DVT), incoming inspection, quality assurance, and production lines. Chroma’s test systems are designed with an open architecture allowing for easy integration with various hardware such as AC/DC power supplies, electronic Loads, power analyzers, oscilloscopes, digital multi-meters, as well as NI’s modular DAQ systems. This hardware flexibility combined with Chroma’s Toolkit provides a highly configurable, powerful and cost effective test system.

About National Instruments

Since 1976, NI has made it possible for engineers and scientists to solve the world's greatest engineering challenges with powerful platform-based systems that accelerate productivity and drive rapid innovation. Customers from a wide variety of industries – from healthcare to automotive and from consumer electronics to particle physics – use NI's integrated hardware and software platform to improve the world we live in. For additional information, please visit http://www.ni.com.

About Chroma Systems Solutions

Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc. is a leader in providing power conversion and electrical safety testing instrumentation and systems. Chroma’s programmable power supplies, electronic loads, meters, hipot testers and automated testing systems provide solutions for applications in aerospace, defense, commercial, medical, battery, marine, and regulatory testing as well as emerging markets including solar, electric vehicle and LED. With offices and manufacturing facilities located around the globe, Chroma is dedicated to providing the highest quality equipment for compliance and R&D test engineers as well as unparalleled service and support. Chroma Systems Solutions corporate office is located in Foothill Ranch, CA. For more information, please visit http://www.chromausa.com.