M-Files Corporation, a provider of solutions that dramatically improve how enterprises manage documents and other information, today announced the company is recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Content Management -- Business Content Services, Q2 2017, an evaluation of top enterprise content management (ECM) vendors.

The Forrester Wave™: ECM Business Content Services, Q2 2017 identifies and evaluates 15 of the most significant ECM vendors based on a 26-point criteria including strategy, current offering and market presence. The report states, “M-Files brings a focused metadata-centric point of view to the ECM market, eschewing the folder-based navigation and organizational scheme that has dominated the industry.” Forrester also notes, “Bi-directional integration with other key enterprise applications, such as Salesforce or SAP, is eased with frameworks that leverage structured data across systems. Mobile support is a focus for M-Files, with native apps for major platforms, as well as integrations with major mobile device management tools.”

The report also acknowledges that "…File sync and share capabilities are native to the M-Files system, allowing secure document distribution to both internal and external providers." Forrester Research also notes the company's recent funding round for driving continued growth by stating, "M-Files received a large investment round in 2016, helping to fuel its technology innovation, as it executes on its intelligent metadata layer strategy to bridge across multiple content applications."

“Forrester is projecting a new breed of intelligent content services that will provide a unified approach to information management, and that is directly aligned with our vision and roadmap, so we're really pleased with being named a Leader,” said Greg Milliken, vice president of marketing at M-Files. “Enterprises, and in fact, business of all sizes, are finding that something different is needed; it's no longer about trying to put everything in a single, central repository. This approach has never worked, and worse, it has led to multiple isolated information silos with different interfaces that aren’t well integrated. The M-Files approach is fundamentally different; we're enabling organizations to rapidly innovate the way they leverage information without disturbing existing systems and processes. Data migration and change management are minimized, allowing the organization to bypass the stumbling blocks associated with traditional ECM systems. A new world of information management is coming, and M-Files is leading the way!"

About M-Files Corporation

M-Files enterprise information management (EIM) solutions eliminate information silos and provide quick and easy access to the right content from any core business system and device. M-Files achieves higher levels of user adoption resulting in faster ROI with a uniquely intuitive approach to EIM and enterprise content management (ECM) that is based on managing information by "what" it is versus "where" it's stored. With flexible on-premises, cloud and hybrid deployment options, M-Files places the power of EIM in the hands of the business user and reduces demands on IT by enabling those closest to the business need to access and control content based on their requirements. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use the M-Files EIM system as a single platform for managing front office and back office business operations, which improves productivity and quality while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and standards, including for companies such as SAS, Elekta and NBC Universal. For more information, visit http://www.m-files.com.

M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.