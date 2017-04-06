Noble Gold Investments Adds Seasoned Broker to Expert Gold IRA Team

Chrisian Howard Christian’s impressive experience will provide our clients and investors with incredible value. His approach to our niche market will augment our company’s client relations at a time of national and global financial uncertainty.

Noble Gold Investments, a provider of IRA approved precious metal investments, is proud to announce the addition of Christian Howard to its expert team. Howard joins the firm as a senior account executive and has more than a decade of executive experience as a broker in gold and silver IRAs.

“We’re thrilled to have Christian join our team,” said Charles Thorngren, CEO of Noble Gold. “Christian’s impressive experience will provide our clients and investors with incredible value. His approach to our niche market will augment our company’s client relations at a time of national and global financial uncertainty.”

Previously, Howard worked at Regal Assets for eight years. Howard joins Thorngren and Collin Plume, President of Noble Gold, who have more than 20 years of combined experience in a broad range of investment offerings and precious metal transactions including dealings with bullion, coins and ingots. The Noble Gold team regularly consults and advises financial agents, estate planning attorneys, and CPAs on all aspects of precious metals, especially the gold IRA rollover process and other methods of gold and silver transfers into retirement accounts.

The Noble Gold team prides itself on servicing investors with a combination of honesty, transparency and dedication. Its offerings include some of the most innovative, informative and proactive strategies for their niche market.

“I’m proud to be joining such a strong team at an exciting time for our industry,” said Howard. “Noble Gold provides an asset class of tangible investments that gives our investors a safety net, and I am incredibly proud of that. I’m looking forward to furthering our service offerings and giving our clients a lifetime of peace of mind.”

About Noble Gold Investments

Based in Pasadena, CA, Noble Gold Investments provides investors with a safe and easy way to buy IRA approved precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Noble Gold exists to ensure their clients’ wealth preservation through balanced portfolios featuring precious metals. The company believes in friendliness, honesty and an in-depth knowledge and understanding of how to increase investment value for clients. Noble Gold has more than 20 years of combined experience in its founders, securing more than $200 million in precious metal assets, and helping clients work toward financial security. Noble Gold has a proven track record in providing advice, service and value. To learn more, please visit http://www.noblegoldinvestments.com.