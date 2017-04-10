"Today's announcement provides assurance that we are continually investing in the systems, processes, and controls that safeguard our clients' systems and data."

Fastpath, a leader in audit, security, and compliance software, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. Conducted by Porter Keadle Moore, LLC, the audit affirms that Fastpath’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

As companies increasingly use external vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategy, there is need for more trust and transparency into cloud service providers’ operations and processes.

"Fastpath has long been helping companies with their security, audit, and compliance needs," said Andy Snook, CEO at Fastpath. "Today's announcement provides assurance that we are continually investing in the systems, processes, and controls that safeguard our clients' systems and data."

Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of our SOC 2SM report may contact Frank Vukovits, Director of Strategic Partnerships.

