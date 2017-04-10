Movoto Real Estate Welcomes Joyti Goundar, Realtor

Movoto Real Estate is pleased to announce the newest member of our real estate team, Mrs. Joyti Goundar. Goundar will serve as Team Leader for our Southern California market and brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience working with buyers, sellers, investors, and developers. Licensed since 2005, she has been recognized as a Wall Street Journal’s top real estate agent multiple times and over the course of her 12 year career has sold over $350 million in real estate.

Joyti specializes in the San Gabriel Valley, including Highland Park, Eagle Rock and Silverlake/Los Feliz.

“In my opinion, customer service is defined as collaboration between the agent and the client. Each of my clients comes to me with a different set of needs and concerns. While I consider it my basic duty to satisfy their individual needs and address each of their concerns, I’m most proud of the fact that they leave the experience with a sense of appreciation and fulfillment,” said Goundar.

