Amplify Relations Recognized as Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Amplify Relations has been selected as the 2017 Nevada Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the US Small Business Administration. This award is presented to businesses that have received SBA funding, show a multi-year pattern of excellence, and whose founders are under the age of 30.

“This goes to show that a team of millennials can do advertising work on the national level with hard work and determination,” said Bryan Bedera, Chief Executive Officer of Amplify Relations. “We’re proud to be a Nevada business doing advertising work at a national level.”

With a team of 12, nearly all millennials, Amplify Relations prides itself in hiring young professionals from within its community. Amplify Relations believes in the quality insights and valuable contributions that millennials offer the advertising industry, as they are a market that many brands are seeking to connect with.

“When we look at who we hire, we look for people with fresh and innovative ideas” Bedera said. “Millennials have a different approach that allows us to marry the classic with the new to create great work for our clients.”

Amplify Relations is a full-service advertising and public relations agency located in Reno. Owners Bryan and Megan Bedera founded their first advertising firm in 2009 and incorporated it as Amplify Relations in 2013. With a bold and innovative approach, Amplify Relations is rising in the ranks of the top advertising and public affairs agencies in the nation.

For more information about Amplify Relations, visit

