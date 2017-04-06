Payscape Announces Partnership with Embassy National Bank

"We are excited at Embassy National Bank to partner with Payscape, a company that shares the same values we share in regards to our community" Joe Moss, President at Embassy National Bank

Financial technology provider, Payscape, has teamed up with Atlanta’s Embassy National Bank, to provide local businesses with the latest financial products and services that will allow them to increase cash flow, process payments, and streamline their business operations through innovative software solutions.

“We are truly excited about our new partnership with Embassy National Bank. Their proven dedication to their clients and community is inspiring. We can’t wait to see how our financial technology product suite will help grow both businesses!” said John Mills, regional business development manager at Payscape.

Payscape and Embassy now stand together in representing small businesses in the metro-Atlanta area and all outside affiliates. In this new partnership, they can impact their home-base by providing a new and established workforce with the products needed to run a successful large or small scale business. Whether they need to accept credit cards at their retail storefront, process payments on a mobile phone, operate an online shopping cart, or electronically invoice clients, Payscape has solutions that will satisfy every cash flow need.

“The payments processing industry is ever-changing. We are excited at Embassy National Bank to partner with Payscape, a company that shares the same values we share in regards to our community: to be the community partner our small businesses want, and our neighbors need” said Joe Moss, President at Embassy National Bank.

About Embassy National Bank:

Embassy National Bank was founded in 2007 to meet a need of its community: a truly business-friendly local partner who could make lending and banking accessible, straightforward and helpful. A local group of businessmen with backgrounds in finance, banking and hospitality created that partner for the greater Atlanta area, and the communities of Lawrenceville, Duluth, Suwanee and Norcross in particular. To support that vision, Embassy National Bank has assembled a team of managers and bankers with both local and nationwide experience to support the bank’s mission: to build a diversified, sustainable Community Bank focused on the South Asian Diasporas located in the U.S. We will provide superior banking services to specific product niches and geographic markets of our targeted customer segment. To learn more about the company visit http://www.embassynationalbank.com.

About Payscape:

Founded in 2004, Payscape is a leading integrated financial technology provider dedicated to making it simple for business owners to collect payment. We're a team of inspired entrepreneurs intent on disrupting the commoditized payment landscape with cutting-edge products and services, universal API integration, best-in-class customer service, strategic referral and technology partnerships and a lifelong devotion to helping small to mid-size business owners increase cash flow.

Learn more about the company at http://www.payscape.com and subscribe to #fintech updates @Payscape.

