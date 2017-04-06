Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak to Speak at University of San Francisco

“Our lives are measured not just by our impact on business, but by our ability to enable and empower the lives of others,” said Wozniak.

Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc., will speak at the University of San Francisco on Wednesday, April 19 in the War Memorial Gym at the Sobrato Center. A pioneer of the personal computer revolution, Wozniak will participate in a fireside chat with moderator and USF alumnus, Alfred Chuang, along with an audience of students, alumni, faculty and guests from 5-7:30 p.m. The talk concludes the inaugural season of the Silk Speakers Series, which brings leaders in business, finance and global issues to the USF campus.

“Our lives are measured not just by our impact on business, but by our ability to enable and empower the lives of others,” said Wozniak. “I am thrilled to be at USF, where undergraduate and graduate students are encouraged to focus on innovation that yields social impact, as well as stakeholder returns.”

Widely regarded as a Silicon Valley icon, Wozniak (the “Woz”) founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976 and built the company’s first computer prototype, the Apple I. He went on to drive Apple’s leadership in engineering personal computers with the Apple II, and influence the design of the Macintosh computer. When Wozniak left Apple in 1985, he was awarded the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the nation’s highest honor for technological achievement, by then President Ronald Reagan.

Since leaving Apple, Wozniak has been involved in various business and philanthropic enterprises, with a focus on helping schools develop the technology, programs and passion to encourage 21st century learning. Wozniak also went on to teach math and engineering to middle school students and their teachers in Los Gatos, California.

“We are delighted to help ensure that USF’s legacy of entrepreneurship continues through dialogue and engagement with such renowned leaders as The Woz,” said Dean Elizabeth Davis, USF School of Management. “We hope he can share with us what it’s like to start something from nothing, and go on to change the world.”

In its first season, Silk Series speakers have included Dr. Condoleezza Rice, 66th Secretary of State, and Dr. Robert C. Merton, Nobel Laureate in Economics. The series is coordinated by USF’s School of Management.

“We’re shining a spotlight on USF,” Jeff Silk said. “We’d like to see Nobel Prize winners, corporate leaders, and innovators — as well as global finance chiefs — come to campus, enhance what students are learning and help students along their own career paths.”

Journalists interested in covering the April 19 event must register by contacting Jennifer Kriz at (415) 422-2697 or jkriz(at)usfca(dot)edu. Only registered members of the media will be admitted.

About the USF Silk Speaker Series

Funded by a transformational gift to the University of San Francisco by investment expert Jeff Silk ’87 and his wife Naomi, the USF Silk Speaker Series brings international thought leaders in business, finance and global issues to USF campus.

Learn more about the Jeff & Naomi Silk Speaker Series at http://www.usfca.edu/news/Silk-Speaker-Series.

About the University of San Francisco

The University of San Francisco is located in the heart of one of the world’s most innovative and diverse cities and is home to a vibrant academic community of students and faculty who achieve excellence in their fields. Its diverse student body enjoys direct access to faculty, small classes and outstanding opportunities in the city itself. USF is San Francisco’s first university, and its Jesuit Catholic mission helps ignite a student’s passion for social justice and a desire to “Change the World from Here.” For more information, please visit usfca.edu.