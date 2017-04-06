EY today announced that Brad Wiskirchen, CEO of Kount, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Award in the Utah Region. The awards program, which is celebrating its 31st year, recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Wiskirchen was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 10, 2017 at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

“It is an incredible honor to join such an innovative group of entrepreneurs recognized by EY, who share the same passion and commitment to not only making sure their companies grow but also to helping their local communities thrive,” said Brad Wiskirchen, CEO, Kount. “The Utah region has become a rapidly evolving hub for talent, technology and entrepreneurship, and I look forward to furthering this progress.”

Now in its 31st year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Kount

Kount helps businesses boost sales by reducing fraud. Our all-in-one, SaaS platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s turnkey fraud platform is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed billions of transactions and provides maximum protection for some of the world’s best-known brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before. For more information about Kount, please visit http://www.kount.com.

