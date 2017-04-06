Walter Schindler (left) speaks at Yale Private Equity and Venture Capital Symposium Friday March 31, 2017 “The background, networks and experience in sustainable innovation of our team provides us with a unique insight into energy, water and infrastructure investments.” - Walter Schindler, SAIL Capital

On March 23rd, 2017 SAIL Capital Partners was awarded its second recognition this year from Wealth and Finance International as the Most Innovative Sustainable Investment Firm 2017 (Energy & Water) & Recognized Leaders in Global Resource Investing 2017 in the Alternative Investment Awards category.

Earlier in March, SAIL Capital Founder and CEO Walter Schindler was named Most Innovative Venture Capitalist 2017 by Wealth and Finance International’s Fund Manager Elite Awards.

The Wealth and Finance’s Alternative Investment Awards are given only to those individuals or firms for their “dedication to client service, innovation and success” (Wealth and Finance International website).

The success and fast growth of the alternative investment industry have often been attributed to the “leading lights” whose dedication has brought the industry to what it is today (Wealth and Finance International website); this particular award category was meant to recognize these “leading lights” and their firms.

SAIL Capital Founder and CEO Walter Schindler comments : “The background, networks and experience in sustainable innovation of our team provides us with a unique insight into energy, water and infrastructure investments.” Schindler has been a pioneer and thought leader in this space starting with his involvement in the first United States IPO of a renewable energy company.

Wealth and Finance’s Alternative Investment Awards are based solely on merit. Nominees undergo a rigorous rese¬¬arch process by Wealth and Finance International’s own research team, where each firm’s performance and achievements of the last 12 months are analyzed.

SAIL Capital Partners, LLC has invested in sixteen CleanTech companies, including those in energy, water, and other green innovation, over its sixteen-year history.

