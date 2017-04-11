MyVRHost Expands into Los Angeles

A view from one of MyVRHost's properties in Downtown Los Angeles "We believe with our technology, our exceptional service offering, and our expanded marketing efforts, we can take our homeowners' success to the next level"

MyVRHost, the fastest growing vacation rental management company, enters the Los Angeles market with the addition of new team members and properties. MyVRHost brings their integrated management and booking services to new hosts in the area, with a wide spectrum of vacation rentals available for booking immediately.

"At MyVRHost, our goal is to provide our worry-free all-in-one service to homeowners and guests across the globe," says Jason Bandarra, CEO, MyVRHost. "Southern California has one of the most dynamic vacation rental markets in the country, and we believe with our technology, our exceptional service offering, and our expanded marketing efforts, we can take our homeowners’ success to the next level.” MyVRHost provides a comprehensive management solution in eight cities across the United States, and has a dedicated local team in each locale to deliver personalized, quality service. The company differentiates their offering from software-only providers with a full-service solution that includes marketing, housekeeping, maintenance and onsite management.

Homeowners in Los Angeles and surrounding areas will benefit from MyVRHost’s technology, which significantly increases bookings by listing homes on 25+ vacation rental sites including Airbnb, Homeaway, VRBO, and many others. Dynamic pricing algorithms help properties maintain a steady stream of qualified bookings, so hosts are earning more while doing less. According to AirDna, the industry’s leading authority on vacation rental data, the median occupancy rate in LA is around 70% with specific, with many homes reaching over 90%. Neighborhoods such as Hollywood and SIlverlake see the highest volume, however area like Los Feliz, Downtown and Beverly Hills are becoming increasingly popular for vacation rental hosts.

“The reasons why people may turn to hosting a short term rental are as diverse as the city itself,” explains Heather Santora, Hosting Manager in Los Angeles. “ While you can't really compare Venice to Downtown, you can see trends in the increasing number of hosts popping up in the LA market. For example, we've seen an uptick of conventioneers bringing their families along for a work/play get-away - most of whom wouldn't have done so crammed in a hotel but find the amenities of a downtown loft perfect for work/play get-away with the whole family in town”

To learn more about MYVRHost, click here.

About MyVRHost

Founded in 2014, MyVRHost was built to help vacation rental owners maximize income while minimizing operational headaches. Founder and CEO Jason Bandarra has 20+ years experience in real estate, operations, customer service and asset management. The company combines deep operational knowledge with smart algorithms to dynamically set prices, alongside dedicated local account managers to maximize return on assets. For more information visit: http://myvrhost.com/