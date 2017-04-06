Romero Law, APC

Alan J. Romero, Esq.

ROMERO LAW, APC

80 S. Lake Avenue, Suite 880

Pasadena, CA 91101-2672

(626) 396-9900

firm(at)romerolaw(dot)com

Juan Manuel Marquez v. JP Morgan Chase & Co., et al. - LASC Case No. BC655284

Former World Champion Boxer Files Multi-Million Fraud Lawsuit Arising Out of a “Fake Account” Opened by Chase to Allegedly Allow an Organized Crime Ring to Steal $2.3MM in Tax Refunds

PRESS RELEASE AND NOTICE OF PRESS CONFERENCE

Date: April 10, 2017

Time: 11:00AM

Location: 13112 Philadelphia Street

Whittier, CA 90601

Attendees: Juan Manuel Marquez

Alan J. Romero, Esq.

Media Invitees

Former seven-time world champion boxer Juan Manuel Marquez alleges in a Complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court that JP Morgan Chase & Co. was complicit in the theft of millions of dollars in fraudulently obtained tax refunds, and at least $2,308,439.00 in funds stolen from Mr. Marquez through “fake accounts” opened at Chase Bank in the name of Mr. Marquez, without his knowledge or consent.

Mr. Marquez will be appearing at a press conference to answer questions regarding this matter on April 10, 2017 at 11:00AM at a location across the street from the Whittier Chase Bank branch where the allegedly fraudulent accounts were opened and from where the allegedly stolen tax refunds were laundered.

All media outlets are welcome and are invited to attend. Further information can be obtained by contacting legal counsel for Mr. Marquez via email at firm(at)romerolaw(dot)com or at (626) 396-9900.

About Juan Manuel Marquez: Mr. Marquez is a professional boxer and former four-weight world champion, who, over the past twenty years, and has held seven world championships titles. Mr. Marquez is generally regarded to be one of the greatest Mexican boxers in the history of the sport, and is a national hero in his home country.