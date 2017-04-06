As organizations make decisions that will affect their operational expenses, they need to dive directly into the facts related to electronic payments around fraud, lack of standards and integration and how much internal IT teams need to be involved.

HighRadius is partnering with TreasuryJobs.com to host a webinar on April 13th that debunks the myths and misconceptions to present the true facts around payment processing. Join Elaine Nowak, Director of Product Management and Marketing at HighRadius, as she discusses research conducted by industry leaders and reveals the facts behind electronic payments and contrasts them with common misconceptions held by credit and accounts receivable practitioners and leaders. The webinar is being hosted by the COO of TreasuryJobs.com, Ernie Humphrey, a renowned treasury thought leader and long-time industry veteran.

The world of accounts receivable is riddled with unsubstantiated “certainties,” including “Checks are easy to process, while electronic payments require arduous labor,” or “The risk of fraud is higher with electronic payments as compared to checks,” or “My customers are happy with checks and do not want to move to electronic payments.” However, if A/R leaders take a moment to substantiate these claims, none of these supposed facts are actually backed by data. For example, the costs of processing incoming checks is almost 5.5 times greater than that of electronic payments. These and many more payment-related “truths” cloud the vision of decision makers today and hold back A/R teams that could be transforming their credit to cash processes.

The true reality is that leaders in the A/R industry should be looking to maximize ROI, reduce DSO, and improve cash flow. As organizations make decisions that will affect their operational expenses, they need to dive directly into the facts related to electronic payments around fraud, lack of standards and integration and how much internal IT teams need to be involved. Join HighRadius on April 13th as they present an in-depth discussion around checks versus electronic payments and the truths behind the myths.

For more information, or to register, click here:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3547397626843962369?source=High+Radius

About TreasuryJobs.com

TreasuryJobs.com connects Treasury talent with the right opportunities and endeavors to be a trusted career resource for Treasury Professionals.

About HighRadius

HighRadius provides Financial Supply Chain Management software solutions to optimize receivables and payments functions such as credit, collections, cash application, deductions and eBilling. Our Integrated Receivables solution suite is delivered as software-as-a-service to automate the credit-to-cash cycle. Our certified Accelerators for SAP S/4HANA Finance Receivables Management enables large enterprises to achieve business transformation initiatives and leverage their SAP investments. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of reducing days sales outstanding (DSO), bad debt and increasing operation efficiency enabling companies to achieve an ROI in just a few months. For more information please visit http://www.highradius.com.

For More Information Contact:

Tara Gallagher

Senior Marketing Manager

tara(dot)gallagher(at)highradius(dot)com

281.972.2101