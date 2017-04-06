When you keep Passover, it's difficult to eat out. So Fresh Brothers is giving people a place to during Pesach.

To kick off the week of Passover, Fresh Brothers is introducing their new and improved Matzah Pizza. The Matzah Pizza uses a double layer of Matzah, which then creates more stability and provides a cracker-like crispy crunch with every bite.

“The Matzah Pizzas will be available beginning Monday, April 10th through Tuesday, April 18th,” according to Adam Goldberg, CEO and Founder of Fresh Brothers.

“When you keep Passover, it’s difficult to eat out,” says Goldberg. “So, Fresh Brothers is giving people a place to go during the week of Pesach, a time when most Jewish people normally don’t dine out. In keeping with the traditions of Passover, Fresh Brothers has tweaked the recipe, using park skim milk cheese and crust without yeast, so that observers of Passover can now satisfy their pizza cravings while honoring the holiday,” he said.

In addition to the 27 toppings they offer, Fresh Brothers offers many vegan options. Gluten-Free matzah pizza is also available. Fresh Brothers prepares their gluten-free pizzas in accordance with the Nation Foundation for Celiac Awareness “Great Kitchens” protocol.

About Fresh Brothers – The first Fresh Brothers was opening in 2008 by Adam and Debbie Goldberg. Their goal was to take their traditional Chicago-style family recipes, originally created by Adam’s older brother, Scott, and give them a fresh California twist. Fresh isn’t just a part of the name. Fresh Brothers’ sauce is packed with 100% fresh tomatoes, not concentrate. The mozzarella is all natural, with no fillers, additives or preservatives. Nothing is ever fried; their wings, bites, and tenders, even the fresh fries are baked. Fresh Brothers has been voted the LA Times’ Best Pizza in the South Bay, and the Best Pizza Restaurant in the Easy Reader’s Best of the Beach. In addition, Fresh Brothers has received national accolades such as “Best Independent Pizzeria” from Pizza Today. http://www.FreshBrothers.com