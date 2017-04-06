Las Vegas, Nev. (PRWEB) April 05, 2017
CrucialTrak’s Biometric Access Control System (BACS) took top honors as Best New Product in the SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) at ISC West 2017 today, announced the Security Industry Association (SIA).
BACS is the world’s first multi-biometric authentication technology, providing the highest security measures by layering four different biometric authentications into one terminal, according to CrucialTrak. In each BACS module, up to four biometric identification technologies are considered: touchless fingerprint, iris patterns, vein patterns and facial recognition authentication.
Guests of ISC West 2017 at the Sands Expo Convention Center can witness CrucialTrak BACS in action at Booth #14059 through the end of the trade show on April 7.
“Many returning companies entered the SIA New Product Showcase this year, and many new entrants also competed in the showcase,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “New and familiar faces did very well in the 2017 showcase. I congratulate CrucialTrak for distinguishing itself as Best New Product overall in a very competitive year.”
Since its inception in 1979, SIA NPS has been the security industry's premier awards-based marketing program. This year's NPS Program had 120 entries from small, medium and large companies in the security industry. This number represented roughly a 20 percent increase overall last year and set a record for entrants in recent years.
In addition, the prestigious Judges' Choice Award was presented to Thermal Imaging Radar for Hydra. The Thermal Radar Hydra provides wide area intrusion detection through continuous 360° thermal intrusion detection combined with 360° targeted surveillance from a 30X zoom laser IR starlight PTZ, said the company. Attendees of ISC West 2017 can check out Hydra in Booth #4122.
The NPS judges presented awards in 29 product and service categories. The full SIA NPS Award Winner's List appears below, and it also will be posted on the SIA NPS website at http://www.sianps.com.
2017 SIA NPS Award Winners
Access Control, Devices and Peripherals
HES
1500/1600 Electric Strike Platform
Access Control, Devices and Peripherals, Wireless
HID Global (Booth #11063)
Location Services
Access Control, Software and Controllers
Tyco Security Products (Booth #20005)
Istar Ultra Video
Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection
Patriot One Technologies
Nforce CMR 1
Cloud Solutions
Feenics (Booth #22135)
KEEP
Commercial Monitoring Solutions
Secure Global Solutions
Next Stage
Convergence and Integrated Software and Solutions
RightCrowd (Booth #31097)
Software Essentials
Emergency Communication/Mass Notification Systems
V5 Systems (Booth #32087)
Acoustic gunshot sensor
Fire/Life Safety
Honeywell (Booth #14025)
1500 Combo Smoke CO2 Detector
Green/Sustainable Solutions Products
ASSA ABLOY Americas (Booth #8061)
IN220
Hosted Solutions/Managed Services
SureID (Booth #14127)
Certified Edge
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions
Optex (Booth #22015)
Redscan RLS2030S
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions, Wireless
Bosch (Booth #11053)
Zigbee Multi-Sensor
Law Enforcement/Guarding Systems
Sharp Electronics (Booth #3137)
Intellios Aug V
Lock Systems and Secure Storage Containers
Securitech (Booth #20134)
Auto-Bolt Max
Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance Solutions
March Networks (Booth #25041)
Search Lights
Mobile Apps
STid (Booth #6134)
Mobile ID
Network Support Solutions
KPC Networks Limited
Thru-Link
Outdoor Perimeter Protection
Ontech (Booth #27091)
Wardium Perimeter
Residential and Monitoring Solutions
NAPCO (Booth #12043)
Starlink Connect Z-Model
Tools and Hardware
Axis Communications (Booth #14051)
Site Designer
User Authentication, Identification, Credentialing and Management
FST Biometrics (Booth #24103)
iMiD Access 4.0
Video Analytics
UMBO Computer Vision (Booth #15121)
UMBO Light
Video Surveillance, Advanced Imaging Technologies
Thermal Imaging Radar (Booth #4122)
Hydra
Video Surveillance, Cameras HD (Megapixel)
Wireless CCTV (Booth #30091)
Body Camera Connect
Video Surveillance, Cameras IP
Axis Communications (Booth #14051)
Q6155E PTZ Dome
Video Surveillance, Data Storage
Quantum Corp. (Booth #26117)
Quantum StorNext 5.4
Video Surveillance, Hardware and Accessories
V5 Systems (Booth #32087)
Camera Agnostic Platform
Video Surveillance, Management Systems
FLIR (Booth #20060)
United VMS
About the Security Industry Association
The Security Industry Association (SIA) (http://www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 700 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground®, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.