Daniel Gold of CrucialTrak (right) accepts Best New Product Award at ISC West 2017.

CrucialTrak’s Biometric Access Control System (BACS) took top honors as Best New Product in the SIA New Product Showcase (NPS) at ISC West 2017 today, announced the Security Industry Association (SIA).

BACS is the world’s first multi-biometric authentication technology, providing the highest security measures by layering four different biometric authentications into one terminal, according to CrucialTrak. In each BACS module, up to four biometric identification technologies are considered: touchless fingerprint, iris patterns, vein patterns and facial recognition authentication.

Guests of ISC West 2017 at the Sands Expo Convention Center can witness CrucialTrak BACS in action at Booth #14059 through the end of the trade show on April 7.

“Many returning companies entered the SIA New Product Showcase this year, and many new entrants also competed in the showcase,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “New and familiar faces did very well in the 2017 showcase. I congratulate CrucialTrak for distinguishing itself as Best New Product overall in a very competitive year.”

Since its inception in 1979, SIA NPS has been the security industry's premier awards-based marketing program. This year's NPS Program had 120 entries from small, medium and large companies in the security industry. This number represented roughly a 20 percent increase overall last year and set a record for entrants in recent years.

In addition, the prestigious Judges' Choice Award was presented to Thermal Imaging Radar for Hydra. The Thermal Radar Hydra provides wide area intrusion detection through continuous 360° thermal intrusion detection combined with 360° targeted surveillance from a 30X zoom laser IR starlight PTZ, said the company. Attendees of ISC West 2017 can check out Hydra in Booth #4122.

The NPS judges presented awards in 29 product and service categories. The full SIA NPS Award Winner's List appears below, and it also will be posted on the SIA NPS website at http://www.sianps.com.

2017 SIA NPS Award Winners

Access Control, Devices and Peripherals

HES

1500/1600 Electric Strike Platform

Access Control, Devices and Peripherals, Wireless

HID Global (Booth #11063)

Location Services

Access Control, Software and Controllers

Tyco Security Products (Booth #20005)

Istar Ultra Video

Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection

Patriot One Technologies

Nforce CMR 1

Cloud Solutions

Feenics (Booth #22135)

KEEP

Commercial Monitoring Solutions

Secure Global Solutions

Next Stage

Convergence and Integrated Software and Solutions

RightCrowd (Booth #31097)

Software Essentials

Emergency Communication/Mass Notification Systems

V5 Systems (Booth #32087)

Acoustic gunshot sensor

Fire/Life Safety

Honeywell (Booth #14025)

1500 Combo Smoke CO2 Detector

Green/Sustainable Solutions Products

ASSA ABLOY Americas (Booth #8061)

IN220

Hosted Solutions/Managed Services

SureID (Booth #14127)

Certified Edge

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions

Optex (Booth #22015)

Redscan RLS2030S

Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions, Wireless

Bosch (Booth #11053)

Zigbee Multi-Sensor

Law Enforcement/Guarding Systems

Sharp Electronics (Booth #3137)

Intellios Aug V

Lock Systems and Secure Storage Containers

Securitech (Booth #20134)

Auto-Bolt Max

Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance Solutions

March Networks (Booth #25041)

Search Lights

Mobile Apps

STid (Booth #6134)

Mobile ID

Network Support Solutions

KPC Networks Limited

Thru-Link

Outdoor Perimeter Protection

Ontech (Booth #27091)

Wardium Perimeter

Residential and Monitoring Solutions

NAPCO (Booth #12043)

Starlink Connect Z-Model

Tools and Hardware

Axis Communications (Booth #14051)

Site Designer

User Authentication, Identification, Credentialing and Management

FST Biometrics (Booth #24103)

iMiD Access 4.0

Video Analytics

UMBO Computer Vision (Booth #15121)

UMBO Light

Video Surveillance, Advanced Imaging Technologies

Thermal Imaging Radar (Booth #4122)

Hydra

Video Surveillance, Cameras HD (Megapixel)

Wireless CCTV (Booth #30091)

Body Camera Connect

Video Surveillance, Cameras IP

Axis Communications (Booth #14051)

Q6155E PTZ Dome

Video Surveillance, Data Storage

Quantum Corp. (Booth #26117)

Quantum StorNext 5.4

Video Surveillance, Hardware and Accessories

V5 Systems (Booth #32087)

Camera Agnostic Platform

Video Surveillance, Management Systems

FLIR (Booth #20060)

United VMS

About the Security Industry Association

The Security Industry Association (SIA) (http://www.securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 700 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels; creating open industry standards that enable integration; advancing industry professionalism through education and training; opening global market opportunities; and collaboration with other like-minded organizations. As a proud sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA Government Summit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground®, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.