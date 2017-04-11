Acceleration of Large File Transfer into Caringo Swarm

By working with FileCatalyst, we are able to integrate one of the premier large file transfer solutions seamlessly with Swarm.

Caringo, Inc. announced that FileCatalyst, premier large file transfer solution provider, has integrated with Caringo Swarm, The Cloud and Object Storage Platform. FileCatalyst accelerates the transmission of digital media assets allowing Caringo to deliver an even better end-user experience with reduced complexity and costs for clients.

Caringo Swarm object storage gives you control over any volume, flow or size of unstructured information—dramatically reducing complexity and costs while extracting maximum value and performance from hardware. With FileCatalyst’s high-speed file transmission technology, Caringo can ensure a fast, secure and reliable delivery of media files which is crucial for today’s CDN workflows.

“The need to decrease the storage cost curve, and long-term preservation requirements, are leading factors for users implementing object storage,” says Elton Carneiro, Director—Strategic partnerships and Cloud Services. “Caringo is widely known as one of the pioneers in this space and when paired with FileCatalyst, the integrated solution delivers an ideal mix of cost savings and performance for large file workflows.”

Unlike competing solutions, Caringo doesn’t use third-party tools or drivers to access object storage. Because of this tight integration, almost every function of FileCatalyst that can be performed on a physical storage medium can also be performed on object storage. Content is accessed through the entire FileCatalyst client suite, so there is no need for special tools or scripts.

“As the size of projects and files continue to increase and workflows become more dispersed across remote locations in the media and entertainment space, our customers need more efficient ways to transfer their large files,” says Tony Barbagallo, Caringo’s Vice President of Product. “By working with FileCatalyst, we are able to integrate one of the premier large file transfer solutions seamlessly with Swarm.”

Caringo will showcase their cloud and object storage platform at the 2017 NAB Show April 22-27 in booth No. SL12407. To schedule an appointment with Caringo at NAB, interested parties can request a meeting here or by emailing info(at)Caringo(dot)com.

FileCatalyst will showcase their world-leading accelerated file transfer solution at the 2017 NAB Show in booth SL10716. To schedule an appointment with FileCatalyst during the show, interested parties can request a meeting here.

About Caringo

Founded in 2005, Caringo is committed to helping customers unlock the value of their data and solve issues associated with data protection, management, organization and search at massive scale. Caringo’s flagship product, Swarm, eliminates the need to migrate data into disparate solutions for long-term preservation, delivery and analysis—radically reducing total cost of ownership. Today, Caringo Swarm Cloud and Object Storage Platform is the foundation for simple, bulletproof, limitless storage solutions for Texas Tech University Systems, NEP, the Department of Defense, the Brazilian Federal Court System, City of Austin, Telefónica, British Telecom, Ask.com, Johns Hopkins University and hundreds more worldwide. Visit http://www.caringo.com to learn more.

About FileCatalyst Software Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, FileCatalyst is the Emmy® Award winning creator of FileCatalyst, a world leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in Media & Entertainment, Energy & Mining, Gaming, and Printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP, or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visit http://filecatalyst.com or on Twitter @FileCatalyst.