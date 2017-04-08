DermaTouch RN is excited to announce that Dr. R. Scott Yarish, MD, will be offering complimentary consultations for plastic surgery on April 21. Dr. Yarish has been the Medical Director at DermaTouch RN for the past six years. The consultations will occur at DermaTouch RN's clinic located at 13519 Hargrave Road in Houston, TX.

Renee Moschitto, Founder of DermaTouch RN, shared, "Dr. Yarish has been a great fit for DermaTouch RN for the past six years. He has been there when we needed him, and we are confident in his surgical skills. We have referred people to him for years with great results. We're very fortunate to have such a skilled surgeon as part of our team."

Dr. Yarish is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and has been practicing plastic and cosmetic surgery in the Houston area since 1988. He is known for specializing in the intricate details of plastic surgery and offers a comprehensive list of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures for the body and face, including face lifts, eyelid lifts, brow lifts, non-surgical skin restoration, and facial resurfacing. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Sugary, Texas Medical Association, and American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He received his Medical Degree from the University of Wisconsin and held residencies at the University of Oregon (general surgery) and Cronin, Bauer, and Biggs Houston Medical Center (plastic surgery). You can read more about Dr. Yarish at http://yarishmd.com.

For more information or to schedule your consultation with Dr. Yarish, contact DermaTouch RN at 281.895.9090 or visit dermatouchrn.com.

About DermaTouch RN

DermaTouch RN just celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a State-of-the-Art Aesthetic and Wellness Center led by industry expert and Founder, Renee Moschitto. With the latest skin care treatments, technology, and ongoing education and training, DermaTouch RN has a wide-variety of services to meet anti-aging and skin care needs. DermaTouch's team includes some of the top Aesthetic Injectors in Texas, an Advanced Botox Injector, and some serve as trainers for Allergan, the producer of Juvederm and Botox. They take the time to understand the needs of their patients while carefully structuring a wellness plan to meet those needs. It's not about pushing product, but about getting the client the results they desire as effectively and cost-efficiently as possible.

For more information about DermaTouch RN, visit http://www.dermatouchrn.com.

