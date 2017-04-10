After years of service to their country we knew the team at MATBOCK had the correct balance of leadership and determination to make a transformative impact on the sectors they tackle..."

MATBOCK is a leader in innovative technologies with four issued utility patents and multiple pending. As a technology development company, they have over 23 products on the market and another 25 in various phases of development. Due to MATBOCK’s rapid growth in products and technologies, the restructuring was necessary to maintain a strong brand image and engage more effectively with other industry leaders.

MATBOCK is currently a leading force in the Military, Law Enforcement and outdoor space while MATBOCK Origins will focus on paradigm shifting technology and the proper alignment with additional partners.

MATBOCK was founded in 2010 as a simple LLC to protect intellectual property while seeking to license a product designed at 20,000 ft. on the way to Alaska in the back of a cargo plane. Along this journey, the Co-Founders, Sean and Zach, began to uncover the world of business, having been trained only as engineers academically. As with everything else in life, they figured if other people could do it, then they could do it better. From learning product development to manufacturing, a distribution network, online sales, marketing and every other bit of what it took to run a business, they developed MATBOCK from the ground floor into the business you see today. “We have never been too proud to admit that we don’t know what we don’t know and have taken the last 4 years to educate ourselves in every facet of business to make MATBOCK a success”, says Sean Matson, CEO of MATBOCK. “As of this time, we are proud to have paradigm shifting products and technology on the market that benefit our soldiers on and off the battlefield. Our number one goal here at MATBOCK is and has always been to make better gear for our warfighters by leveraging our own experiences with this gear. They are our brothers and sisters, and one day our sons and daughters. We strive for perfection in every product we make so that it brings as many of them home safely as possible.”

MATBOCK Origins brings innovative products to the market by leveraging existing, robust networks and drawing on experiences from time spent as Special Operations Forces officers. MATBOCK Origins will continue operating extremely lean and partner with industry leaders to ensure the highest quality products.

Co-Founder and CEO, Sean Matson said “MATBOCK signed operating agreements to gain ownership stake in two other companies, Aceso Plasma, LLC and Strike Force Beverage, LLC, to continue to drive innovation in additional markets, diversify our portfolio as well as bring these advances to the military”

MATBOCK Origins successfully closed their Series A round ($500k capital raise). With help from Bob Louthan of VeteranCrowd (The marketplace for investing in veteran-led companies) as a consultant, the team navigated the difficult waters of raising capital. “After years of service to their country we knew the team at MATBOCK had the correct balance of leadership and determination to make a transformative impact on the sectors they tackle. SERAPH looks forward to supporting these skilled leaders as the business matures.” Stated Seraph Partners. Both the investor and management team are excited about the deal and are seeing exceptional growth already from the synergies created.