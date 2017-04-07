NCPDP

NCPDP announced election results for its 2017 Board of Trustees and other special events taking place at its 40th Anniversary Conference. The new Board members will assume their roles, each serving a three-year term, at NCPDP’s 40th Anniversary Conference, which will be held May 8-10, 2017, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Board of Trustees Election Results:



Newly elected Board Members include: Alan K. Gardner, MBA, SVP, Operations, RxResults, LLC; and Charles Reed (Chuck), GVP, Pharmacy Innovation & Solutions, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation.

Board of Trustees already serving include: William J. Barre, R.Ph., CEO and President, 123PurpleAlligator; Richard Klein Brook, Senior Vice President, Sales, Pharmacy Services, eRx Network; Sharon Gruttadauria, Director, Industry Standards, CVS Health; John W. Hill, MBA, HCM, Vice President, Business Planning, Argus Health Systems, Inc.; Perry Lewis, Vice President, Industry Relations, CoverMyMeds, LLC; Laurie Littlecreek, Vice President, Retail Network Operations, Express Scripts; Mara N. Mitchel, SVP, Strategic Operations, Magellan Rx Management; Kay Morgan, Vice President, Drug Products & Industry Standards, Elsevier; Scott M. Robertson, R.Ph., PharmD, Principal Technology Consultant, Kaiser Permanente; and Linda L. Schock, Sr. Director Pricing, Contracting & Government Programs, Coherus Biosciences.

Outgoing Board members include: Michele Vilaret Davidson, R.Ph., Sr. Manager, Pharmacy Technical Standards, Development & Policy, Walgreen Co.; and Russell B. Keith (Rusty), Business Consultant,

Independent Consultancy.

40th Anniversary Conference Highlights:

The 40th Anniversary Conference will feature exciting keynote presentations and 12 professional and technical track sessions. Other events include:



Solutions Marketplace Opening Reception

NCPDP Fun Run/Walk to benefit NCPDP Foundation

40th Anniversary Champagne Brunch with Keynote Speaker, Robert Channing

Awards & Recognition Affair

NCPDP Foundation Pour & Silent Auction

Featured Speaker, Doug Long and the IMS Market Trends Report

Passing of the Gavel Luncheon with Keynote Speaker, Paul Moya

Networking Event, Studio 77

Continuing Pharmacy Education (CPE) credits are available, thanks to a sponsorship from NCPDP Elite Partner, CoverMyMeds.

Online registration for NCPDP’s 40th Anniversary Conference closes on April 28, 2017. Register at http://ncpdp.org/ac/register.aspx. For real-time updates before and during the conference, follow us at http://twitter.com/ncpdp or join the discussion using NCPDP’s 2017 Annual Technology and Business Conference hashtag: #NCPDP17.

