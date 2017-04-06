Secret Room Events is proud to present a Caribbean Style Retreat in honor of the Nominees 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. This luxury celebrity gift suite will take place at The SLS Hotel, a luxury hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday April 7th 2017 in the Garden Terrace from 11 am to 530 pm.

Open to only celebrities and media, this event will host some of today’s most unique, fashionable and luxurious companies, products and services. From exotic eco-friendly Caribbean resort vacations and high end jewelry to hip and trendy baby and pet products, luxurious skin and haircare products, the Secret Room is a total pampering experience.

We are proud to sponsor this year’s event with Modus Nutrition

Guests lucky enough to score an invite to experience this lavish event The Secret Room Events will be providing luxurious services to pamper their guests ranging from massages, Eye Lashes, Teeth whitening ,Botox, fillers & nails. The following sponsors will be on hand to gift their amazing brands.

Modus Nutrition

Townleygirl

Goodsouls

Blue spark Technologies

Temp Traq

Beaver professional

Two peas Inc

Bum Equipment

Luseta Beauty

Casper

Parfaire

Nava natural skincare

Jewels By Durrani

Dr Kelly Hong Dentistry

Sky Essentials

JA Designer Collections

Whimzey

Artistic Nail Design

Lindsay Phillips

Jessica Simpson baby & Tween

Tweaker Energy company

Caravana Jewelry

Santa Cruz Skate boards

Paw works charity

All guest will leave Secret Room Events Style Lounge with a huge gift bag provided by LL Bean with the following items

Lee jeans,HUE,Elomi and Fantasie,JENNIE AND VERA’S COOKIES,Medikate Skincare,PonyDry,Christy Bruski The Royce hair care,Visha Skin care,Twinkles dental jewelry,Fieldtocup.com,Unique Pretzel Bakery Inc,Hint water,Kaura Jewels Los Angeles,Groundwork by Sara Hart,Lottie Belle Lingerie,Jewels under the Kilt,Wiley Wallaby Gourmet Liquerice,Therapeutate-parfums.com,Neon Litter,My package Apparel,Thera Cane,Celine Pellerin Fine Artist,Paradigm trends,Pez candy,Performance Inspired Nutrition,Be there in five LLC,4TH & Heart Ghee, COCOS BANGLES.

ABOUT SECRET ROOM EVENTS:

Secret Room Events produces exclusive gift lounges and gift bags surrounding major awards shows. Secret Room Events was voted top gift suite by Huffington Post, featured in the LA Times, Washington Post, Access Hollywood, E!, OK!, HGTV, Frontdoor.com and many more.

Secret Room Events will be accepting submissions in honor of the 2018 in honor of Golden Globe Awards Gifting Suite for Jan 05, 2018 Please contact Rita Branch

for more information.

Secret Room Events is not affiliated with MTV/Viacom. MTV does not endorse or have any sponsorship involved in Secret Room Events.

Media Contact: Rita Branch, secret room events, rsvp(at)secretroomevents(dot)com