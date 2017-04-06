At the 2017 Symposium for the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp), March 22-26, over 800 attendees gathered at the Green Valley Resort in Las Vegas, to learn the latest research for eating disorder treatment, from treatment approaches and compelling patient histories of recovery to the latest findings from brain research. The conference theme, “Improving the Odds: Clinical Competency in Eating Disorders Treatment,” reflected the rapidly changing field of eating disorders diagnosis and treatment.

“This year’s Symposium attracted a record-number of attendees who could experience more than 60 presentations and workshops,” said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp Foundation. “The level of engagement was both exciting and intense, as professionals joined together to learn the latest information available to us today.”

Keeping with tradition, the winners of the seventh annual body image mannequin art competition, “Imagine Me Beyond What You See,” were announced:

First Place Winner - "Back to Basics" submitted by Rogers Memorial Hospital FOCUS.

Jean Corrao received the award on behalf of program.

Runner Up - "Through Their Eyes" submitted by Center for Discovery Edmonds.

Cassandra Kotlarchik received the award on behalf of program.

Honorable Mention – "Hurtle" submitted by Eating Recovery Center Partial Hospitalization Program. Michelle Evans received the award on behalf of the Program.

Professional’s Choice – "Embarking on a Lifetime Journey" by Under the Umbrella, LLC was selected with over 500 votes. Eileen Misluk received the award.

“The Imagine Me Silent Auction was very successful with attendees bidding on the Mannequin Posters with proceeds to benefit the iaedp Foundation,” said Blanche Williams, Assistant Managing Director at the iaedp Foundation. “Bids started at $25, and the bidding stayed open from the opening events on Thursday through the activity on Friday night.”

Mannequin entries were judged on clarity of theme, creativity and originality, quality of composition design, and the overall impression and presentation of the artwork. The competition encourages treatment centers and private practices with art therapists to work with clients to provide entries but is open to everyone.

Images of all the 2017 “Imagine Me Beyond What You See” entries and winners can be found here: http://membershare.iaedp.com/2017-imagine-me-entries/

The iaedp Board of Directors’ Awards Committee announced the winners of the 2017 annual awards:

Spirit of iaedp - Judi-Lee Webb, Ph.D., CEDS, New Directions Counceling Center

Member of the Year - Alli Spotts-De Lazzer, Marriage & Family Therapist, LMFT, LPCC, CEDS

Special Service Recognition –Mary E. Bellofatto, L.M.H.C., N.C.C., C.E.D.S., T.E.P.

The Erin Riederer Foundation, founded by Joan and William Reiderer in their daughter’s name to raise awareness of eating disorders, awarded two scholarships. The awardees were:

Kelly May, R.D., L.D. - Harrison, Ohio

Kristina Palmer, Licensed Therapist - Meridian, Idaho

About iaedp: Established in 1985, iaedp (http://www.iaedp.com) offers a highly respected certification process for specializing in eating disorder treatment.