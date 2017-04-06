Abt Associates Launches Cutting-Edge Data Science Practice

Governments and businesses are awash in data, but need help making sense of it to see the big picture and take action. In response, Abt Associates has launched comprehensive new data science and technology capabilities for its clients to harness the power of data and drive social impact around the globe.

As a full-service technology, data, and innovation partner, Abt will offer expertise across the entire spectrum of data — from the initial capture, to data wrangling and analytics, and data visualization and dissemination. Abt will combine its deep experience in developing, conducting and capturing high-quality data via complex surveys with its ability to normalize, analyze and transform data into actionable insights.

“For more than 50 years, Abt has collected and used high-quality data to help clients understand and solve some of the most pressing problems – everything from halting the spread of the Zika virus to conducting large-scale surveys that help us uncover causes of fatal crashes among young drivers and find solutions to prevent them,” said Michael Link, who leads Abt’s new Data Science, Surveys and Enabling Technologies division. “As our clients rapidly adopt technology-based, complex data solutions, we bring the best and brightest together to comprehensively serve all of their data needs to help them make better-informed decisions.”

Our offerings to clients include:



Data capture: From simple web surveys to more complex, multi-mode surveys and multi-method designs, which leverage the latest technologies.

Data wrangling: Expert handling of data from diverse sources to help clients analyze and make sense of the information.

Data analytics: Advanced analytics that apply machine learning capabilities, geospatial analysis methods, and large-scale data management.

Data visualization and dissemination: Dynamic, web-based dashboards to help clients explain and take action on data, developed via user-centric design methods and agile development processes.

The new Data Science, Surveys and Enabling Technologies division within Abt will combine the capabilities of its survey and research unit, formerly known as Abt SRBI, with the company’s Client Technology Center.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a mission-driven, global leader in research and program implementation in the fields of health, social and environmental policy, and international development. Known for its rigorous approach to solving complex challenges, Abt Associates is regularly ranked as one of the top 20 global research firms and one of the top 40 international development innovators. The company has multiple offices in the U.S. and program offices in more than 40 countries. http://www.abtassociates.com