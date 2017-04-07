Larson Electronics LLC Introduces Fully Submersible Infrared Light Bar

Infrared LED Light Bar These submersible infrared LED light bars are proof of that. They are specifically built for high-stress environments where high vibratory, high humidity, extreme cold and rough saltwater conditions might be present.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced its release of a new submersible infrared LED light to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This heavy duty infrared light bar (LEDXUL-32E-IR) is submersible up to 3 meters and produces an infrared light beam that can only be seen through the use of night vision goggles. It is designed as a lighting solution for use in commercial and industrial security applications, as well as, military environments.

The LEDXUL-32E-IR Infrared LED Light Bar offers infrared light output and durability combined with versatile mounting and power options. This light bar produces light in the infrared 750Nm, 850Nm, or 940Nm end of the light spectrum, depending on the version selected. Each of the infrared emitters are arranged in rows and paired with high purity 10 degree optics to produce a tightly focused infrared spot beam 1,110' long by 160' wide with limited spread of light spillage. Larson Electronics LLC also offers optional floodlight versions of this light for a wider beam spread and more infrared light over a larger area near the fixture.

This 180-watt unit may be used both underwater and above water. It is submersible up to 3 meters and has maintained submersion capabilities in both freshwater and saltwater. Above water, this device is able to stay cool without reliance on surrounding water, allowing it to hold up to hurricanes, intense storms, land-to-sea vehicles and more. To ensure operation in versatile environments, the LED infrared light bar is constructed of stainless steel hardware as well as a shatter resistant lens with a one-piece front lens cover and o-ring lens gasket. The wiring of this light uses a potted power connector to prevent moisture from entering the power cable.

"We pride ourselves in constructing high-quality, durable products here at Larson Electronics," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC." These submersible infrared LED light bars are proof of that. They are specifically built for high-stress environments where high vibratory, high humidity, extreme cold and rough saltwater conditions might be present. This also makes them perfect for multiple different types of applications like military, security, boats, docks, etc."

