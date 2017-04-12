Joan L. Lorgus joins RG+A as Vice President for Client Development As RG+A experiences the largest one-year sales growth in our history, we are thrilled to attract and develop individuals of this caliber.

RG+A, a leading healthcare marketing research and consulting firm, has recently implemented some key staffing changes to support the company’s ongoing growth in its biopharma forecasting and device/diagnostics lines of business.

Joan Lorgus has joined RG+A as Vice President for Client Development. Joan will lead client relationship management and expand sales efforts within key RG+A medical device and diagnostics accounts. She brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with a proven ability to match clients with the research approaches that most meet their needs, and to provide personalized service throughout the life of each project. Before joining RG+A, Joan served as Vice President, Account Development for BuzzBack, where she guided the company to achieve over 140% of their annual sales plan several years running.

Dr. Timothy Deckman, who started his research career as an analyst at RG+A in 2012, and later re-joined the company in 2015, has assumed leadership over the company’s Research Center of Excellence as RG+A’s new Chief Marketing Scientist. In his new role, Tim will work to drive innovation in marketing research methods and to support the company’s pioneering modeling and simulation techniques.

Amy Krutsick has been promoted to the role of Associate Director within RG+A’s Research & Client Service Group. Since joining the RG+A team in June 2016, Amy has leveraged her considerable consumer research background with companies such as Penn Mutual and GfK to strengthen RG+A’s service delivery and to develop junior research talent.

Diana Kuritza has earned a promotion to Senior Research Analyst within RG+A’s Research & Client Service Group. Diana joined RG+A in August 2015 from a master’s program in biological sciences at Drexel University. Diana’s scientific background and attention to detail have been an asset in supporting project delivery teams in producing quality insights for RG+A’s clients.

Alex Graber has joined the RG+A team as Senior Manager, Marketing Science in the company’s Research Center of Excellence. In this newly-created role, Alex is responsible for assisting project delivery teams in creating stronger data visualization, and for optimizing process and enhancing internal knowledge around the company’s proprietary Dynamic Practice Simulation® family of forecasting methods. Alex started his marketing research career at RG+A in 2009, achieving the position of Research Manager before seeking additional experience outside of RG+A for a time before returning in his new role.

Finally, RG+A has selected Lindsay Hoover, a recent graduate of Delaware Valley University, to be the team’s newest Research Analyst. In addition to holding a bachelor’s degree in animal science, Lindsay has previous internship experience in healthcare marketing research as well as work experience in veterinary medicine sales.

“As RG+A experiences the largest one-year sales growth in our history, we are thrilled to attract and develop individuals of this caliber,” said company President, CEO and Founder Roger Green. “Their passion for research innovation, combined with commitment to our Core Values, will play a pivotal role as we continue building the best team in the industry.”

RG+A will continue to grow its team throughout 2017, and is actively recruiting to fill several newly created positions at all levels within both its Research & Client Service Group and Research Center of Excellence.

