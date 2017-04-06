Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) and Institute for Behavioral Training (IBT) today announced that they will partner to train schools on autism and bullying in the month of April in honor of Autism Awareness Month. CARD is celebrating its 27th anniversary this year and has successfully treated thousands of individuals with autism since 1990. IBT has trained over 25,000 people across the US and other countries since 2013. The free presentation, entitled Everyone Needs A Friend: Addressing Bullying in Schools, will be presented in schools across the nation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism spectrum disorder impacts 1 in 68 children. Almost 2% of US school children are diagnosed with autism. Autism impacts a student’s language skills and social behavior. These language and social deficits often make individuals with autism a target for bullying. Over 63% of students with ASD report being bullied by a classmate.

Individuals with autism may struggle to communicate, make appropriate eye contact, or even respond to someone asking them their name. However, the behaviors that children and teens with autism display vary greatly, which is why autism is described as a spectrum disorder. Everyone Needs A Friend: Addressing Bullying in Schools will provide students with strategies to combat bullying and sensitivity training to help students interact more successfully with one another. The program will also separately address teachers and administrators and teach them to recognize the signs of bullying and provide strategies for assisting students with autism.

“Teaching kids about bullying and giving them strategies to use in their school settings are crucial to maximize student outcomes and feelings of self-worth,” says Cecilia H. Knight, director of IBT. “Also, supporting students with autism, who may already be struggling to fit in with their peers, can make a lifelong impact. It is important to teach students to value differences and to stand up for one another.”

CARD provides services across the US. Training will take place in local communities in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and in our nation’s capital. IBT’s training teaches students about bullying and how to be a friend to someone diagnosed with autism. The presentation for teachers and administrators addresses students on the spectrum, provides insights on interventions, and trains staff how to provide appropriate accommodations.

About Center for Autism and Related Disorders

CARD treats individuals of all ages who are diagnosed with ASD at its 140 treatment centers and academies around the globe. CARD was founded in 1990 by leading autism expert and clinical psychologist Doreen Granpeesheh, PhD, BCBA-D. CARD treats individuals with ASD using the principles of applied behavior analysis (ABA), which is empirically proven to be the most effective method for treating individuals with ASD and recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the US Surgeon General.

About Institute for Behavioral Training

IBT is considered the one-stop training hub for individuals at all levels who interact with, teach, care for, and treat individuals with ASD and other developmental disorders. IBT’s programs educate students, parents, professionals, and caregivers on evidence-based techniques using applied behavior analysis (ABA), so they can maximize progress when working with any individual.

For more information about the events, or to find more information about setting up training in your area, please visit http://www.ibehavioraltraining.com or http://www.centerforautism.com.