The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) today released findings from their 2017 Telemedicine Executive Leadership Survey. The study reveals that telemedicine executives are overwhelmingly optimistic about the future of the telehealth industry and are planning near-term investmentsinvestmentsinvestments to keep pace with rapid transformation and growth of the industry.

Key findings include:



83% of respondents claimed they are likely to invest in telehealth this year

88% of respondents plan to invest in technology related to telehealth this year

98% of leaders feel telehealth services create a competitive advantage over other organizations that do not offer it

84% of respondents believe offering telehealth services strongly expand an organization’s coverage and reach

Respondents noted reimbursement and licensure as top barriers to increased telemedicine adoption

Close to half of respondents believe increasing consumer demand will be the key trend that will propel the growth of the telehealth market in the next 3 years

Patient-centered healthcare and EHR interoperability are among industry advancements a majority of respondents are most excited about

“This executive leadership survey confirms undeniably today’s leaders view telemedicine as a major driver in transforming healthcare,” said Jonathan Linkous, CEO, American Telemedicine Association. “It comes as no surprise that 98% of survey respondents believe telehealth services create a competitive advantage, and I anticipate tremendous growth in the market as we continue to move toward more patient-centered solutions.”

The report is based on 171 respondents in executive leadership positions representing telehealth service providers, healthcare practices, and hospital systems. The Executive Leadership Survey and Summary Report with complete findings is available for download here.

###

About the American Telemedicine Association (ATA)

Established in 1993, ATA is a non-profit, membership-based association located in Washington DC. Comprised of a membership network of more than 10,000 industry leaders and healthcare professionals, ATA is the leading telehealth association helping to transform healthcare by improving the quality, equity, and affordability of healthcare throughout the world. ATA hosts the leading telehealth conference and trade show for technology innovation and networking. To learn more about the annual conference, go to: http://www.ata2017.org. To learn more about ATA, visit http://www.americantelemed.org.