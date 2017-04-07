When the auditors arrive, customers can now easily produce documented evidence of review and sign-off

Q Software Global, an Oracle Gold Partner, has announced the general availability of Version 5.3 of its suite of security, compliance and productivity tools for users of Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

This version introduces a new Periodic Review module which enables JD Edwards EnterpriseOne users to conduct Periodic Access Reviews of their security configuration and provide evidence to auditors with a fraction of the time and effort.

Access Reviews play a crucial part in preventing internal fraud. Business managers are asked to Approve/Reject the access rights assigned to their staff to ensure that employees only have access to applications which are appropriate for their jobs. The new application provides an interactive means to easily review and then take action on the changes since the last review.

The new Periodic Review module enables users to:

1. Produce a “snapshot” of their live security tables, identifying net changes in security records since the previous snapshot

2. Give business managers the ability to review, approve and reject changes for which they are responsible

3. Easily produce documentary evidence that access has been reviewed and signed off by the business.

“JD Edwards users told us that performing Access Reviews was an extremely long-winded and painful process, usually involving complex spreadsheets and a lot of manual effort” said Mike Ward, Vice President of Q Software. “This new module makes it much easier and quicker and it produces reliable results. When the auditors arrive, customers can now easily produce documented evidence of review and sign-off.”

Version 5.3 is available now.

About Q Software:

Oracle Gold Partner Q Software’s Audit, Security Control, and Efficiency solutions help JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite customers to protect their businesses from fraud whilst significantly reducing the cost, effort and complexity of managing risk and demonstrating regulatory compliance. Their productivity tools streamline and deskill time-consuming systems administration tasks, which enables them to be carried out by non-technical staff and reduces the burden on expensive, highly skilled technicians. Founded in the UK in 1996, the company has over 300 customers in 58 countries, serviced by offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and a global network of sales and service partners. http://www.qsoftware.com

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.