WSI Digital Web Launches New, Interactive Website Interface

WSI Digital Web, a full-service Belfast-based web design and development agency that specializes in the build-out, design, and development of website platforms today, this week excitedly unveiled their newly updated website interface for making their platform easier to navigate and more interactive by nature.

Borne from a passion for helping businesses of varying size to carve out a digital footprint they can be proud of, WSI Digital Web places special emphasis on having an optimized, mobile-compatible, and eye-catching website platform made for every business today.

“Simply having a business website just isn’t enough anymore. With the competition being more intense than ever before, businesses need to have a web presence that steps up to the challenge of attracting more qualified traffic into paying customers,” said Peter Wilson, Founder and Owner of WSI Digital Web. “Without an impressive digital footprint, would-be consumers will keep clicking through sites until they get to one that does catch their eye.”

WSI Digital Web offers comprehensive website design and development services, as well as eCommerce website design and development build-outs. For eCommerce clients, WSI Digital Web creates a fully functional Magento eCommerce web design that will grow with the company. Magento offers users many features that help them to showcase products while driving sales in the most effective way possible.

For all of their web design clients, WSI Digital Web ensures the platforms are optimized for web browsing, as well as mobile viewing. Their expertise in website optimization for search engines makes the resulting platform more compatible with search algorithms, resulting in an influx on interested consumers. The more customers that land on the site, the more likely they will be converted to sales by the time they are done perusing.

“Our web design team factors in brand elements, the company aesthetic, compatibility with any kind of technological device, navigation tools, expertly curated content, and search engine compatibility,” said Peter Wilson. “We provide the whole package, whether it’s a complex eCommerce interface build-out, or a simple beauty blog"

In addition to their web design services, WSI Digital Web also hosts a fully informational blog on their website that is free to read and share. The company covers digital marketing trends, and answers common questions that arise during the website design service.

WSI Digital Web is based out of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

For more information, or to get started with web design today, visit: https://www.wsidigitalweb.co.uk

