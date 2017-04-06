The new search implementation has made an impact to U.S. and Canadian public sites according to customer feedback. The integrity of what is being returned to users has improved considerably as well as the performance,” said Deloss Schertz.

Element Blue™, a leading IT consulting firm and solution provider of enterprise software products, today announced a strategic solution launched with Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., to enhance their consumer site search experience by implementing Lucidworks Fusion.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions, U.S.A., Inc., is a technology company that provides document management technologies and information services, including the manufacturing of office systems, printers, scanners and other systems. Konica Minolta Business Solutions information technology services includes managed services, cloud computing, and help desk support.

Element Blue, a global business and technology consultancy was selected by Konica Minolta to evaluate search technologies to address increasing customer support and marketing requirements, as well as document business requirements and implement a search solution that met Konica Minolta Business Solutions’ needs. Element Blue and Konica Minolta selected the Solr-based LucidWorks Fusion, a leading enterprise search platform as the technology solution for the search effort.

Element Blue worked with Konica Minolta Business Solutions to conduct requirements workshops, and design and develop a site search user interface, and integrated search experience that worked with existing portal technologies. “The new search implementation has made an impact to U.S. and Canadian public sites according to customer feedback. The integrity of what is being returned to users has improved considerably as well as the performance,” said Deloss Schertz, Director of Information Technology.

“Many organizations today are realizingthat their current search infrastructure isn’t supporting their increasing demand for current and future enterprise requirements when it involves managing vast amounts of data at a rapid pace,” explained Earle Gregory,Director, Global Business Development and Alliances at LucidWorks.

Element BlueElevates Business with Cutting-Edge Solutions

Element Blue’s solutions range from web-based digital platforms, to mobile friendly sites and mobile applications. Having built digital platforms for sites topping 50 million users, it can deliver large-scale solutions with personalization for each individual user. The Element Blue team specializes in enterprise level system complexity with quality integration in both employee and customer facing digital experience solutions.

About Lucidworks, Inc.

Lucidworks builds enterprise search solutions for some of the world's largest brands. Fusion, Lucidworks' advanced search platform, provides the enterprise-grade capabilities needed to design, develop and deploy intelligent search apps -- at any scale. Companies across all industries, from consumer retail and healthcare to insurance and financial services, rely on Lucidworks every day to power their consumer-facing and enterprise search apps. Lucidworks' investors include Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, and Walden International. Learn more at lucidworks.com.

About Element Blue

Founded in 2000, Element Blue develops end-to-end technology and continuous services to advance the energy and utilities, healthcare, transportation, water, public sector, manufacturing and retail industries around the world. Element Blue also offers Digital Experience solutions to build portals and information sharing platforms for web, mobile and digital signage to attract, manage and coordinate teams and clients. The company makes use of IBM Watson and Analytics technology to collect, classify and correlate structured and unstructured data across an organization to drive easier access and analysis of enterprise content and records.

