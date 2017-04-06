Tim Gullicksen Named Top-Rated Real Estate Agent On Yelp

Tim Gullicksen is the top rated realtor on Yelp for the sixth year in a row. He has been the No. 1 rated real estate agent in San Francisco since 2011.

The end of the 2016 calendar year results show Tim Gullicksen has far more reviews than his nearest competitor, and that his reviews average five out of five stars. In fact, 96 percent of his 159 reviews are five stars.

"I am thrilled to have received so much positive feedback from my past clients,” said Gullicksen. “I take very seriously my obligation to provide excellent service to every customer."

Gullicksen takes great pride in his attention to detail during each step of the real estate transaction process. He has helped many people in the San Francisco Bay Area find the perfect home, whether they are first-time buyers or ready for their dream home. No matter the amount of the transaction, Gullicksen takes full responsibility when it comes to serving each of his clients.

Yelp has grown by leaps and bounds, becoming the go-to source of information for consumers looking for recommendations for products and services. Several hundred real estate agents currently have reviews on Yelp in San Francisco, so maintaining the number one position has become increasingly difficult, making the accomplishment all the more impressive.

About the company:

Tim Gullicksen has been a top-producing real estate agent since he first entered into the business and takes great pride in managing every aspect of each transaction. After graduating from high school in the South Bay, Tim earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and history from the University of California-Berkeley. He went on to earn his teaching credentials from JFK University in Orinda and taught kindergarten in the San Jose Unified School District. He brings an educational approach to real estate developed from that background and sees himself as a facilitator of property transactions. For more information, visit his website at http://www.timgullicksensf.com/.