Pasternack, a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter wave products, has released a new line of low phase noise amplifiers that incorporate GaAs HBT MMIC semiconductor technology to deliver ultra-low phase noise performance over a wide dynamic range. These amplifiers can be used to help optimize the sensitivity and dynamic range of higher performing test, radar and communication receiver designs where performance is dependent on how effectively the smallest and largest signal levels can be processed. Also, for systems that require amplification of weaker signals close to the noise floor, the low phase noise performance of these amplifiers can help reduce unwanted noise and distortion that can inhibit the quality of the transmitted signal. Typical applications include electronic warfare, microwave radio, VSAT, radar, space systems, test instrumentation and telecom infrastructure.

Pasternack’s five new models of low phase noise amplifiers cover select frequency bands ranging from 1.5 to 18 GHz with residual phase noise levels as low as -180 dBc/Hz @ 10 KHz offset. Additional performance specs include small signal gain ranging from 9 to 14 dB, with typical noise figure of 5.5 dB. Psat levels for these amplifiers range from +16 to +25 dBm with Output IP3 levels as high as +34 dBm. All models feature single DC voltage supplies and input/output RF ports are internally matched for 50 ohms with DC blocking capacitors.

These compact module assemblies require no external components and are available in rugged Kovar™ metal drop-in packages that are gold-over-nickel-plated and support field replaceable SMA connectors. All models are EAR99 and guaranteed to meet MIL-STD-883 test conditions for hermeticity and temperature cycle.

“Pasternack's new series of low phase noise amplifiers is specifically designed for low-residual-phase noise performance that’s ideal for highly sensitive test and radar systems, and communication receiver applications. These designs usually require long production lead-times, but we have five different models with impressive performance ready and available for our customers,” said Tim Galla, Active Component Product Manager at Pasternack.

A leader in RF products since 1972, Pasternack is an ISO 9001:2008 certified manufacturer and supplier offering the industry’s largest selection of active and passive RF, microwave and millimeter wave products available for same-day shipping.

