Target Data Announces Partnership with The Joffrey Ballet

Target Data today announced a new partnership with The Joffrey Ballet, a global household name and premier dance company. The marketing services firm will define and execute an addressable strategy to support the nonprofit’s marketing efforts using its best-in-class data-driven solution.

“We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic institution. I applaud the Joffrey for taking the leap to a true data-driven addressable marketing strategy,” said Target Data CEO Ross Shelleman. “Once the program is implemented, the Joffrey’s targeting capabilities will exceed that of many for-profit institutions. Using data to deploy a truly one-to-one marketing strategy will pay enormous dividends for the Joffrey. We’re eager to dive in and get started.”

The Joffrey Ballet will leverage Target Data’s expertise to help drive increased ticket sales and fundraising efforts and expects to develop stronger donor and patron profiles as well. Through its Target Data partnership, it will emerge with a stronger marketing strategy and increased growth. Target Data will be assisting in multiple facets, including campaign strategy development, data modeling, addressable media execution, program management, and optimization analytics.

“New audience development is critical to the Joffrey’s future, and we are pleased to have Joffrey board member Ross Shelleman’s marketing expertise as we implement strategies that grow our audience. We are excited to launch the program with Target Data to push our marketing efforts to the next level,” said Brian Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at The Joffrey Ballet. “Our partnership with Target Data will remove the guess work out of who we are approaching and why. The treasure trove of information that exists in our own data will help us ensure that our marketing is highly addressable and reaching the right individual at the right time.”

Founded in 2007, Target Data merges clients’ first-party data with third-party data to identify the attributes of brands’ most valuable customers. From there, prospect models are created and high-value prospects are targeted at the household level through addressable cross-channel marketing campaigns, including direct mail, email, programmatic display, mobile, and television.

For additional information on Target Data’s solutions and career opportunities, visit http://www.targetdatacorp.com

About Target Data

Target Data is the preferred marketing partner of mid-size companies that need to find actionable opportunities in their data and maximize ROI through highly-targeted data analysis and campaign execution. When companies want to connect with more and better customers and leverage their data as a strategic asset, they trust Target Data to help them achieve this goal. This is accomplished by providing a data-driven solution for their addressable marketing channels, and providing the outputs, reporting, and optimization to grow their business in a way that’s hands-on, collaborative, and focused on results.

About The Joffrey Ballet

Classically trained to the highest standards, The Joffrey Ballet expresses a unique, inclusive perspective on dance, proudly reflecting the diversity of America with its company, audiences, and repertoire which includes major story ballets, reconstructions of masterpieces and contemporary works.

The Company’s commitment to accessibility is met through an extensive touring schedule, an innovative and highly effective education program including the much-lauded Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, Community Engagement programs, and collaborations with myriad other visual and performing arts organizations.

Founded by visionary teacher Robert Joffrey in 1956, guided by celebrated choreographer Gerald Arpino from 1988 until 2007, The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under internationally renowned Artistic Director Ashley Wheater and Executive Director Greg Cameron. To learn more, visit Joffrey.org.