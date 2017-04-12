Provar, a specialist test automation company, today announced a new partnership with ServiceMax, a GE Digital company and the leader in cloud-based field service management solutions, bringing a specialized ServiceMax testing toolset to assure quality in every new release.

As the first certified automated testing company to integrate with ServiceMax, Provar is uniquely positioned to empower field service organizations with complete and flexible automated testing plans. This includes rapidly testing existing functionality when testing new releases and features, as well as validating data created via integrations. By leveraging its innovative automated testing technology alongside ServiceMax’s industry-leading solutions, Provar can help ServiceMax customers of all sizes and industries achieve higher levels of field service excellence.

“Provar revolutionizes how companies approach testing within ServiceMax,” stated Geraint Waters, Product Manager at Provar. “We’re excited to see more ServiceMax customers making use of Provar.”

Designed to be transparent and comprehensible to the whole test team and its stakeholders, Provar has a user interface that allows business analysts and system administrators to build and maintain an automated test suite without the need for programming knowledge. With a depth of capabilities rivalling code-based test automation tools, Provar is an invaluable asset for increasing test team efficiency without consuming development resources. Paired with ServiceMax’s expertise in field service, organizations can increase transparency and accountability in the testing phase, optimize the work of their test team to focus on valid-added activities, and spend less time on costly and error-prone manual testing.

“It’s never been more important to have a strong test strategy in Agile development,” said Agni Ananda, Director of Innovation and Enablement at ServiceMax. “With Provar, companies are able to decrease the risk and cost of manual testing while improving the transparency and quality of their deployments.”

About Provar

Provar is the only code-free, integrated automation testing tool for Salesforce. Provar specializes in the testing of Salesforce and Force.com software, providing tools to Fortune 100 companies and Salesforce app vendors. They have a diverse range of customers spanning several industries and serve business sizes ranging from 100 to 100,000. To learn more, please visit http://www.provartesting.com.

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax, a GE Digital company, leads the massive global industry of field service management software – an estimated $25 billion market worldwide. The company continues to reimagine and create solutions for the 20 million people globally who install, maintain, and repair machines across dozens of industries as the leading provider of complete end-to-end mobile and cloud-based technology for the sector. ServiceMax goes to every length – from joining technicians on service calls to publishing the industry's leading online publication – to help customers discover untapped innovation, unleash new revenue streams, drive efficiency, and most importantly delight their end-customer. To learn more, please visit http://www.servicemax.com.