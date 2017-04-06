Leading Distributor Cooperative Selects EnterWorks PIM An advanced content platform will enhance our alliance operations and profits for our members.

EnterWorks, a leading provider of master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solutions, announced that Strategic Market Alliance (SMA), a prominent member-owned cooperative has selected its Enable solution. SMA will use Enable to increase consistency, efficiency and collaboration on behalf of its members by means of its substantial buying network of trading partners.

Comprised of North America’s leading janitorial, sanitation, health care, and foodservice distributors, SMA’s mission is to create value-based business solutions that result in mutually beneficial and sustainable partnerships among suppliers, member distributor owners and their mutual customers.

“Enterworks’ collaborative PIM platform aligns well with our mission of enabling member and trading communities; in this case, creating and facilitating more effective and compliant content needed to enhance the effectiveness of our service to strategic account customers and to our member distributors,” said Chris Rowe, Director of Marketing Services, “We felt their commitment to, and experience with, distribution and member organizations offered SMA best practices and proven functionality for robust product data and content collaboration. A successful launch and adoption of an advanced content platform is one that will enhance our alliance operations and profits for our members.”

SMA serves as a catalyst for optimizing efficiency and effectiveness within the supply channel by creating application-specific, functional solutions that improve operations while enhancing customer satisfaction.

“We have built our platform and customer base around collaborative B2B2C networks that improve efficiency and enhance customer experience for omnichannel commerce. Our platform is therefore well-suited to enable the collaboration on content that SMA members and their customers require,” said Kerry Young, COO of EnterWorks. “We look forward to working with SMA and its members to deliver a return on their technology investment by supporting the operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction goals of SMA and their members."

About EnterWorks Holding Company (http://www.enterworks.com)

EnterWorks® master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solution enables companies to acquire, manage and transform product information into persuasive content that drives higher sales and new competitive strengths through e-commerce Web, mobile, print and various electronic channels. EnterWorks is highly ranked by Gartner, Forrester and Ventana Research and used by industry leaders such as: HP Hood, US Foods, Orgill, W.B. Mason, Ariens, Guthy-Renker and Fender Musical Instruments.

About Strategic Market Alliance (https://smasolutions.com/)

Strategic Market Alliance is a member-owned organization of leading North American janitorial, sanitation, and food service packaging distributors. SMA creates value-based solutions that drive growth, improve operating performance and build sustainable strategic business alliances, at both the enterprise and local levels, across the entire supply chain.