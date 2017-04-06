New Northern Arizona Healthcare Clinic is improving the patient experience and eliminating their waiting room using the Versus Advantages™ Clinic patient flow system. Our staff, providers and patients were excited for the introduction of real-time locating of patients and staff to help improve throughput for our patients and make our workflow more efficient. The Versus Go-Live was a great success.

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Camp Verde has implemented Versus Advantages™ Clinic to support patient flow efficiencies and throughput at its new facility, including a self-rooming protocol that eliminates the patient waiting room.

The 17-room clinic in rural Verde Valley, Ariz., offers primary care with extended and weekend hours, ophthalmology services, an optical shop and a rotation of visiting specialists. As one of the few clinics in a developing area, patient volumes have grown steadily in the last two years. When building this new clinic, Northern Arizona Healthcare searched for a patient flow solution that would allow them to maximize resource utilization and clinic space to efficiently serve more than 425 patients per week.

To give clinic staff real-time visibility to the various stages of the patient visit and improve efficiencies, Camp Verde Campus implemented the Versus Advantages Clinic patient flow solution, which provides operational and clinical workflow intelligence using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. The implementation was completed in cooperation with Climatec, a local certified Versus System Integrator.

Instead of sending patients to a traditional waiting room, front desk staff at the Camp Verde campus review a real-time clinic floorplan to determine which exam rooms are open. A patient receives a locator badge and room number reservation. Once the patient occupies the reserved exam room, the Advantages Clinic software automatically updates the room on the real-time floorplan, enabling staff to easily see that the patient is ready to be seen.

“At Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Camp Verde, we are excited to provide the best, efficient care while increasing patient access for the communities we serve,” says Practice Manager Carrie Ellis, LSSGB. “Our staff, providers and patients were excited for the introduction of real-time locating of patients and staff to help improve throughput for our patients and make our workflow more efficient. The Versus Go-Live was a great success.”

Patients at Camp Verde also have easier access to specialty providers with the patient flow improvements. When the orthopedic physician visits on Fridays, the Advantages application streamlines patient throughput, enabling him to care for 30 orthopedic patients within a two-hour window.

Camp Verde is also using RTLS data to improve operations through Reports Plus™ Analytics. The Versus reporting platform delivers accurate operational metrics staff can use to increase room utilization, adjust staffing ratios, and more.

In the optical shop, staff review Versus reports to compare time spent with walk-in customers to customers with scheduled appointments. This enables staff to retrospectively review customer flow and alter resources during peak shopping hours.

Room utilization and patient flow reports, as well as real-time patient flow information, require highly accurate location data. In a 2016 report from the healthcare research firm KLAS, Versus received the highest rating among RTLS vendors that provide both hardware and software. Versus also received the highest rating for location accuracy, as well as for many other categories.1 For more on the KLAS report, visit versustech.com/KLAS.

Midmark Corporation acquired Versus Technology, Inc. in May, 2016, creating a unique offering of clinical workflow solutions that encompass clinical workflow services, RTLS technology, medical equipment, diagnostic devices and design assistance for improved efficiency within health systems.

About Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Verde Valley Medical Clinic – Camp Verde

Northern Arizona Healthcare is creating healthier communities by providing wellness, prevention and medical care through Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center – Sedona Campus, Northern Arizona Healthcare – Camp Verde Campus, Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group – Flagstaff, Verde Valley Medical Clinic, the Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, Northern Arizona Healthcare Orthopedic Surgery Center, EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, the Bariatric Surgical Weight Loss Clinic, the Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona, the Sleep & Pulmonary Center, BeWellNow, Guardian Air and Guardian Medical Transport. We also provide comprehensive imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services throughout the region. Many of the services we provide receive major funding through the NAH Foundation, including Fit Kids of Arizona, The Taylor House and Valley View Care. For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com.

About Climatec

Since 1975, Climatec has been making buildings safer, more comfortable and efficient. We are the leading provider of advanced building technologies and energy solutions for thousands of customers every day. Our dedication to delivering an extraordinary customer experience and world-class service has enabled us to become part of the Bosch family and the largest privately-owned building technologies provider in the nation. Climatec is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ with branch offices serving Arizona, California, Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Texas. To learn more about Climatec, visit climatec.com.

About Versus Technology, Inc.

Versus Technology, Inc., a Midmark company, provides healthcare facilities with operational and clinical workflow intelligence using real-time locating system (RTLS) technology. Since its inception in 1988, more than 850 hospitals, clinics and senior care facilities have used Versus solutions to support healthcare’s ultimate goals: enhancing the patient experience while providing high-quality care at lower costs. With enterprise solutions for patient tracking, workflow automation, staff safety, hand hygiene and asset tracking, Versus improves patient flow, communication, and productivity to ultimately increase capacity. To learn more about Versus Technology, Inc., our technology and client successes, visit versustech.com.

About Midmark

Midmark Corporation, a privately held company founded in 1915, is a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment and technologies. Our more than 1,600 teammates worldwide are passionate, courageous leaders focused on making a positive difference in the lives we touch by improving the experience between patients and their caregivers. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, Midmark maintains production and administrative offices in Versailles, Ohio, as well as seven other locations in the United States and international subsidiaries in India, Italy and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.

