Enabling Technologies, focused on Enabling Secure Productivity in the Cloud, has been recognized with another specialty by Microsoft. This specialized group of Microsoft partners will be the primary go-to partners for the Office 365 Advanced Security and Compliance workloads and help customers reduce exposure to risk and manage their data compliance.

With this specialization Enabling Technologies has proven to meet the following criteria:



Gold Cloud Productivity competency

2+ engineers that have passed the Office 365 Security Assessment

Established security practice which includes O365 Advanced Security

Broad internal adoption of Office 365 and Office 365 Advanced Security

Published Office 365 Advanced Security offers

A recent interview with Enabling client ACDI VOCA, Scott Vickland, CIO states that “We were not comfortable doing the Cloud Security move ourselves - as smart as my guys are” - and wanted Enabling Technologies to help with the migration. Now his consultants all over the world can access everything within the organization with just internet and a browser. That’s a pretty big “What’s in it for me” justification of the move to the Cloud. He continues that “Microsoft has many more resources than our organization” and can secure and maintain the environment better than most organizations ever could. See Video here -

Specifically, Enabling’s expertise in the Enterprise Mobility & Security includes:

a. Identity Management with Azure Active Directory

b. MDM and Mobile Application Management with Intune

c. Data classification, encryption, and loss prevention with Azure Information Protection

Security expertise in Office 365 E5 includes Advanced Threat Protection, Advanced eDiscovery, Customer Lockbox, and the native DLP, MDM and Identity protection within Office 365

“We are seeing a significant number of our clients moving to the Cloud and they are very concerned about Security. Security conscious organizations appreciate Enabling’s ability to mitigate cloud security threats and much as our ability to integrate and migrate applications” said Bill Vollerthum, President of Enabling Technologies Corp.

About Enabling Technologies:

Enabling Technologies is the leading Systems integrator of Microsoft Office 365 solutions. Enabling has 25 years of messaging and real-time communications experience and over 1500 deployments of Microsoft Skype for Business/Lync, Exchange and Exchange Unified Messaging and Office 365. Enabling’s tried-and-true processes have helped customers minimize risk, maximize existing investments, and optimize the end-user UC experience. Enabling takes an all-inclusive approach to projects, mastering the technical components while also optimizing the people and process side to technology rollouts. We specialize in secure Cloud solutions including Office 365 and hybrid migrations. Having Enabling design, implement, and proactively monitor your Office 365 and Skype for Business systems is the first step to changing the way your workforce thinks about communications, for the better. Enabling Technologies’ staff is comprised of seasoned, certified IT professionals who work with a range of next-generation technologies and can recommend and implement the “right solution” for our customers. As validation, Enabling Technologies, a four-time recipient of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, has provided professional services and solutions to organizations of various sizes from such diverse industries as government, legal, financial, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and medical.

