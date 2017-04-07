PR News will hold its annual Measurement Conference, which includes the Social Media Boot Camp on April 20-21 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., where attendees will learn the newest best practices in measuring social media engagement and tying PR to the bottom line. The full-day boot camp on social media is designed for PR, marketing and social media professionals and will focus on the ins and outs of the top social platforms and what it takes to succeed in this multimedia digital space. VIP Rates end today, April 7, and government/nonprofit rates are available.

At the PR News Measurement Conference, you’ll hear from thought leaders at the Philadelphia Eagles, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Porter Novelli, Amtrak and Paine Publishing as they walk attendees through the steps of creating a measurement dashboard all the way through to tying PR metrics to sales figures.

Sessions for the PR News Measurement Conference, which includes the Social Media Boot Camp include:



Measurement Dashboards That Communicate PR's Business Value

How to Buy Smart on Facebook—and Reach Your Audience Organically When Buying Isn’t an Option

How to Measure Media Coverage and Tie It to Organizational Goals

Case Studies: What Success on Twitter Really Looks Like

How to Choose Between Snapchat and Instagram Stories

Case Study: PR Measurement at Work in the Real World

Measuring Social: How to Measure Your Impact Across Social Media Platforms

