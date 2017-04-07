Transtate Announces New Partnership with Jordan Health Products

"Partnering with JHP allows Transtate to become part of an integrated team, offering a broader range of industry-best solutions without sacrificing the quality our customers have come to expect." - Dan Wheeler, President of Transtate

Transtate Equipment Company (“Transtate”) announced this week that it has partnered with Jordan Health Products (“JHP”).

“We couldn’t be happier about the partnership with Jordan Health Products,” said Dan Wheeler, President of Transtate. “Partnering with JHP allows Transtate to become part of an integrated team, offering a broader range of industry-best solutions without sacrificing the quality our customers have come to expect.”

“We’ve been hearing from our customers that they would like to see Transtate expand the quality services we already provide and develop new offerings,” Wheeler added. “JHP provides the needed capital and market presence and is the ideal partner to back us in achieving these customer objectives.”

JHP’s healthcare equipment and service business is focused on the complete lifecycle of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging and oncology equipment, including sales, install, service, repair, sourcing and refurbishing.

Transtate will be part of the JHP group of healthcare companies, providing incremental resources, networking and cross-selling opportunities. JHP is focused on a strategic expansion into the rapidly growing, highly fragmented global equipment market. Transtate joins the following companies as part of the JHP portfolio:



Global Medical Imaging, LLC, Charlotte, N.C.

DRE Medical Group, Inc., Louisville, Ky.

Integrated Rental Services, Inc., Louisville, Ky.

Oncology Services International Inc., Montebello, N.Y.

Pacific Medical Group, Inc., San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

JHP expects additional acquisitions to further augment service expansion and growth across these platforms.

About Transtate Equipment Company

Founded in 1998 by Dan Wheeler, Transtate Equipment Company services and sells medical imaging systems across the United States, specializing in catheter angiography equipment. Transtate has grown to become the premier independent service organization in the cath/angio space by providing top quality refurbished replacement parts and systems along with unmatched expertise in technical support and on-site services. For more information, please visit: http://www.transtateonline.com

About Jordan Health Products

Jordan Health Products is successfully deploying a strategy of acquiring, partnering and growing with medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging equipment companies to become a major industry player in North America and internationally. JHP’s healthcare equipment and service business is focused on the complete lifecycle of medical, surgical, diagnostic imaging, cath/angio, and oncology equipment, including sales, install, service, repair, sourcing and refurbishing. Through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, JHP will provide a breadth of service and product offerings to a variety of customers located throughout North America and the world.

By working together, the JHP companies and their respective management teams can offer customers a broader range of products and services on a national basis while maintaining control at the local level. For more information, please visit: http://www.jordanhp.com