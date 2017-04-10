Cyber Security Chicago to Debut in October 2017

Imago Techmedia today announced the launch of the first annual Cyber Security Chicago conference and exposition. The event will take place from October 18-19, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

This is the first show the U.K.-based event group, which has attracted big name speakers such as Steve Wozniak of Apple and Eugene Kaspersky of Kaspersky Labs, will host in the United States. Imago Techmedia hand-selected Chicago because the city has one of the largest and most diversified economies, not to mention a booming cyber market that is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

“Chicago has been waiting for this,” said David Juniper, event director, Cyber Security Chicago. “We see a significant opportunity to bring together the thousands of information technology professionals based in the Chicagoland area to showcase emerging trends in cybersecurity and discuss strategies for tackling current and future threats. This is truly one security event that shouldn’t be missed.”

The highly anticipated show will feature emerging insights from leading security experts on how attendees can prevent and recover from a cyberattack. Sessions will focus on everything from endpoint management to encryption and threat intelligence solutions. Security and information technology (IT) professionals are encouraged to attend for a unique opportunity to network with visionaries and practitioners that are changing the face of the industry.

One of the highlights of the two-day showcase will be the Cyber Hack — a special session featuring live hacks and demonstrations from world leading experts. This technical deep dive will include a series of demos on the techniques hackers and pen testers use to break into corporate and government networks.

“Cybersecurity has never been more important than it is today.” added Juniper. “From corporate data breaches to social media hacks, everyone is vulnerable to being attacked. This event provides a space for attendees to share knowledge and resources that can be used to protect their country, their companies and themselves from cyberterroism, cyber gangs, among other known threats.”

Imago Techmedia has more than a decade of experience bringing technologists and business leaders together to keep pace with the news and trends that matter most to the tech industry. In addition to attracting the biggest names in cybersecurity, the group has also partnered with major technology companies such as Microsoft and Cisco to exhibit at its industry leading technology events based throughout Europe, including IP EXPO Europe and Cyber Security Europe.

For more information on how to register for the event, please visit: http://www.cybersecurity-chicago.com/.

About Cyber Security Chicago

Cyber Security Chicago is the first U.S. event to be hosted by world leading technology event organizers Imago Techmedia. The security conference and exposition will take place from October 18-19, 2017 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Sessions will feature senior level insights from across the industry, from emerging trends in cybersecurity to actionable solutions for preventing and recovering from cyberattacks.

For more information, go to http://www.cybersecurity-chicago.com/. Follow the event on Twitter or connect on Facebook and LinkedIn.