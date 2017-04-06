Alcohol use is common in the military, but it becomes a problem for many who struggle to come to terms with traumatic experiences. We want veterans to know that seeking treatment can save their lives and we encourage others to help us get the word out

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) (http://www.dvnf.org) is calling on Americans to help spread the word about alcohol awareness among veterans during the month of April.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and this is an issue that is especially relevant to many veterans. Alcohol and PTSD often go hand-in-hand, with many veterans using it as a way to self-medicate. However, it is also worth noting that alcohol use is often ingrained in veterans before they even exit the military.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism demonstrates just how prevalent the alcohol culture is for military personnel:

Frequent heavy drinking, defined as consuming five or more drinks on one or more occasions per week, occurs among a substantial proportion of U.S. military personnel and varies as a function of military demographic characteristics. In a large-scale survey, Bray and Hourani (2005) found that the prevalence of frequent heavy drinking in the military from 1980 through 2005 ranged from 15 to 20 percent.

DVNF is spreading the word about alcohol use among veterans during the month of April and encourages others to participate in the campaign to get veterans needing help the information and resources necessary so they can seek treatment.

“Alcohol use is very common in the military, but it becomes a problem for many who struggle to come to terms with traumatic experiences, or those who are struggling with other aspects of their lives,” said DVNF CEO Joseph VanFonda (USMC SgtMaj Ret.). “We want veterans to know that seeking treatment can save their lives, and we encourage others to help us get the word out.”

More statistics on alcohol use among veterans can be found on the DVNF website.

About DVNF:

The Disabled Veterans National Foundation exists to provide critically needed support to disabled and at-risk veterans who leave the military wounded—physically or psychologically—after defending our safety and our freedom.

We achieve this mission by:

