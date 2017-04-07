As an individual private practice located in Roswell, GA, Scot Bay, MD, actively runs and operates North Fulton Behavioral Health Center. Working with adult patients with varied psychiatric disorders, Dr. Bay provides compassion to each patient with the utmost care and dedication.

On Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at noon EST, Dr. Bay will be a live guest on Empire Radio Now, where he will be sharing with his listeners about North Fulton Behavioral Health Center and his efforts to make a difference for each patient’s disorder. Dr. Bay manages medications with safety and alleviation of side effects by working with each patient thoroughly.

Dr. Bay spends countless hours with his patients to ensure they are able to discuss their disorders and make sure he works through side effects of the medications prescribed by understanding each situation carefully. Through his therapeutic one on one session, he helps to lessen the stigma associated with having a psychiatric disorder and encourages his patients to keep their head up and continue their journey by working through their disorders by working with them to think of ways to manage it, rather than be scared to live with them.

Remember to check back with Empire Radio Now, http://www.empireradionow.com on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017 at noon EST for an interview with psychiatrist at North Fulton Behavioral Health Center, Scot Bay, MD. For additional information please visit his website at http://www.nfbhc.com.

To listen to Dr. Bay’s live interview from Wednesday, April 5th, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. EST please visit http://www.empireradionow.com. Dr. Bay will have upcoming live interviews on Wednesday, April 19th, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. EST, Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 at noon EST, and one more TBA.

