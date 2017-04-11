Demco Appoints New Executive Director

I’m excited too for this chance to guide the future of community engagement in libraries.

Demco, Inc. today confirmed that Ravi Singh has joined its executive leadership team. The San Diego-based technologist will serve as Executive Director of Demco Software and Technology, leading Demco’s software division. Demco Software provides industry leading mobile apps, programming resources and management tools to 21st-century libraries and other educational institutions.

In prior positions with such companies as Tillster, Inc., Essia Health, MediaShift and Autofusion, Singh gained a deep understanding of how to leverage data to drive innovation and product development. In the early 2000s during his time as founder of NaviVision, Singh created solutions that leveraged data and business intelligence to help clients make better business decisions. His experience spans across healthcare, automotive, advertising and the quick service restaurants (QSR) industries.

“Ravi’s demonstrated expertise at developing innovative, data-driven products made him the clear choice for this role. In it, he’ll further innovate our existing market-leading services as well as develop new ways to better serve libraries and their users,” shared Nedra Sadorf, President of Demco. “With his guidance, we’re better positioned than ever before to partner with our library customers and deliver more seamless solutions that support them on their critical mission to serve patrons and students.”

“I see great promise in the possibility presented by Demco Software,” added Singh. “The division combines the technical power of such highly recognizable tools as Boopsie mobile apps and Evanced room, event and reading program management services. Even more importantly, each member of the team is dedicated to the continued innovation necessary to move libraries forward. I’m excited too for this chance to guide the future of community engagement in libraries.”

