The Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA®), a not-for-profit organization that provides financial IT professionals a forum to learn from and connect with each other, recently launched its redesigned website. The newly designed home page features new content front and center, and is complemented by a reorganized, easier-to-use, Resources section. Visitors will now be able to view and access articles, white papers, videos, and webinars in this visually appealing and user-friendly design. Prominent advertising opportunities are also available for technology solution providers who want to reach the financial services vertical. Check out the new home page: http://www.wsta.org/

This redesign comes on the heels of the addition of a new website member portal to make it easier for financial IT members to keep their information current and register for the events they want to attend.

About the Wall Street Technology Association (WSTA)

For 50 years, the Wall Street Technology Association has provided financial industry technology professionals, vendors, service providers, and consultants forums to learn from and connect with each other. The WSTA facilitates educational seminars and networking events where members meet and exchange ideas and best practices that assist them in effectively capitalizing on technology advances and dealing with financial industry business challenges. Founded in 1967, the WSTA is a not-for-profit association with a long history of evolving to meet the needs of its members.

Financial Firm Members

WSTA financial firm members are employed at banks, brokerages, hedge funds, insurance companies and other financial firms. The WSTA currently has about 2,400 members from over 50 different firms; 81% of the members hold senior titles such as CIOs, CTOs, Vice President, Director and Manager. The remaining 19% hold other titles such as analysts, engineers, architects, etc. The WSTA also reaches over 3,200 prospective financial firm technology professionals with information about educational and networking opportunities.

Affiliates and Sponsors

Affiliates and sponsors are an integral component of the WSTA. As a not-for-profit organization, they contribute significantly by providing the resources needed to run the educational and networking programs for WSTA financial firm members. These programs strengthen the bond between members and companies that serve the technology needs of the financial community.