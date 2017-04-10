Greater Gift Initiative Announces Partnership with INC Research

INC Research and Greater Gift Initiative announce partnership "INC's Mission to improving global health aligns perfectly with that of GGI."

The Greater Gift Initiative, Inc. (GGI) a Winston-Salem, NC 501(c)3 non-profit, is pleased to announce a new partnership with INC Research, a leading global Phase I to IV contract research organization with extensive experience in vaccine clinical research. GGI's mission is to advance global health and highlight the greater good of clinical trial participation by gifting a vaccine to a child in need in honor of each clinical trial volunteer. The vision of GGI is to serve as a philanthropic connector among clinical trial sites, individual investigators, CROs and sponsors by conveying a unified message to the clinical volunteer community that their participation does matter.

“Helping to bring new therapies to market for the benefit of patients is at the core of everything we do,” says Bekki Brown, Executive Vice President, General Medicine Clinical Development for INC Research. “We are excited to further demonstrate our commitment to patient health and continue our efforts in raising awareness of the importance of clinical trial participation through donation of vaccines to children in need.”

"The Greater Gift Initiative is grateful for the support and partnership of INC Research," said Jennifer Byrne, GGI’s founder. "INC Research’s mission to improve global health aligns perfectly with that of GGI. Celebrating each research contributor offers the opportunity to reinforce the ‘Power of One’— the idea that one individual does in fact contribute directly to the well-being of another. We look forward to INC Research's involvement in our work to broaden awareness of the societal good of clinical trials and improve public perception as we strive to better thank the stakeholders contributing to medical science."

Greater Gift Initiative is pleased that this partnership will allow more vaccines to be donated, and that each clinical trial volunteer will have an opportunity to know just how important they are in the development of new medicines and treatments through their participation in a clinical trial.

About Greater Gift Initiative, Inc.

The Greater Gift initiative, Inc. honors the clinical trial volunteers who make the advancement of medicine possible by giving one vaccine to one child each time one volunteer makes the important decision to participate in a clinical trial. Visit us at http://www.greatergiftinitiative.org.

About INC Research

INC Research (Nasdaq: INCR) is a leading global contract research organization ("CRO") providing the full range of Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. Leveraging the breadth of our service offerings and the depth of our therapeutic expertise across multiple patient populations, INC Research connects customers, clinical research sites and patients to accelerate the delivery of new medicines to market. The Company was ranked “Top CRO to Work With” among the top 10 global CROs in the 2017 CenterWatch Global Investigative Site Relationship Survey. INC Research is headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with operations across six continents and experience spanning more than 110 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.incresearch.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @inc_research.