BA325 brings a new perspective to complement current available information on how drugs work or don't work.

BIOARRAY Genetics Inc. (BIOARRAY), a clinical-stage molecular diagnostics company, announced the launch of a novel oncology gene panel, BA325, a research and development tool that accelerates drug discovery and development for cancer treatments by providing new information on cancer response to treatments. BA325 contains 32 genes that are currently drug treatment targets, and provides comprehensive information about oncology drug sensitivity and resistance.

BIOARRAY's BA325 RNA-biomarker panel was derived by querying normal organizational phenotypes. This phenotype-based approach identified genes important to epithelial cell organization in a physiologically relevant context. As a result the selected biomarkers have greater utility in testing tumor samples because 251 of the 325 genes identified are novel and not present in nine other commercially available oncology gene panels. While other oncology biomarker panels are proliferation centric, BIOARRAY's genes bring complementary information with diverse interconnected cell signaling pathways beyond proliferation.

"For more than a century pathologists have understood that there is a relationship between the microscopic structure of a tumor and clinical outcome. Even today, physicians use a tumor grading system based on the relative preservation of normal tissue and cell structures as a guide for treatment,” Edward C. Goodwin, CTO of BIOARRAY, said. “BA325 provides a rich source of gene expression patterns showing how tumors deviate from their normal state, and provides novel guidance for drug development and rationale for companion diagnostics for new therapies, including immuno-oncology drugs."

This week at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in Washington, DC, BIOARRAY presented recent studies describing details of BA325's cell signaling pathways network coverage and technical validation of the assay.

"Aligning with the Cancer Moonshot program, we're offering evidence-based predictive diagnostics that will benefit cancer patients by providing actionable information about their treatment options. BA325 brings a new perspective to complement current available information on how drugs work or don't work,” Marcia Fournier, CEO and founder of BIOARRAY, said. “We have a highly skilled, growing team working to accelerate oncology drug discovery and development through industry and clinical partnerships.”

The new studies come shortly after funding from private investors in conjunction with Connecticut Innovations, the leading source of financing and ongoing support for Connecticut, and the 2016 election of seasoned executives Pamela Layton as president and executive chairman; and Jim LaFrance as director of the Board of Directors. Most recently, BIOARRAY signed a sponsored research agreement with UCONN Health to perform a final pre-market clinical study on the company's first clinical diagnostic for breast cancer. The company has a growing pipeline with five tests for common chemotherapies a well as immuno-oncology drugs for breast, lung and colon cancers.

More information about BIOARRAY:

http://bioarray.us/