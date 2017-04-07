Empire Radio Now Presents Madelyn Blair, Owner of Madelyn Blair, PhD

During Madelyn Blair, PhD's live interview with Empire Radio Now on Tuesday, April 11th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. EST, she will be sharing with her listeners how the importance of speaking in brief stories is beneficial to her clients. Offering an array of products and services, Dr. Blair is dedicated to helping to increase your resilient leadership. Working with individuals, teams and organizations, there is no job too big or too small for Dr. Blair to hold you or your organization accountable for your choices. Dr. Blair will be educating her listeners on what resilience is as well as how to develop resilient leaders and the role of an adviser rather than a coach.

Currently Dr. Blair is an active writer for resilience brilliance. She has published several books including Essays in Two Voices. She is a contributing to blogger in Psychology Today on Resilient Leadership. She has successfully worked with organizations such as NASA and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. Her active website is updated often, http://www.madelynblair.com, where you can find listings of her upcoming workshops and programs, as well as her public speaking engagements.

